NPR
Remembering musician Mimi Parker, co-founder of the rock band Low
LOW: (Singing) I sang the words I meant. Mimi Parker co-founded the band Low with her husband Alan Sparhawk. They had known each other since elementary school. They had two children together. Low's first album came out in 1994. Last year Low recently released its 13th album, called "Hey What."
NPR
How country music allowed Jerry Lee Lewis to vary his wild-man persona
This is FRESH AIR. Jerry Lee Lewis, who died recently at age 87, was the last of the first generation of rock 'n' roll stars in the 1950s, known for his wild man persona on and offstage. But in the wake of Lewis' passing, rock critic Ken Tucker has been listening to another aspect of Lewis' career, his time as a country music artist, beginning in the late 1960s. Ken believes Lewis' beautiful country ballads very well may be better music than any of his rock 'n' roll hits.
NPR
Remembering Jerry Lee Lewis
We mark the life of the rock 'n' roll pioneer, who died Oct. 28, by listening to archival interviews with his sister, pianist/singer Linda Gail Lewis, and with Myra Lewis Williams, who married Jerry Lee when she was 13. And Ken Tucker reflects on Lewis' 1968 country album.
NPR
Folgers is trying to be cool — but it has a problem with its reputation
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. SELYUKH: This jingle is possibly the most famous thing about Folgers - an ad campaign so successful we're still singing it almost 40 years later - except it's almost 40 years later. Is Folgers the best part of waking up? When I began asking this, I got answers like Ayanna Jackson's.
Informa Announces Magic Schedule for 2023
Informa Markets Fashion has announced the dates for its 2023 Magic fashion and lifestyle trade shows, taking place in New York, Las Vegas and Nashville. The wholesale events showcasing apparel, footwear and accessories bring together brands, retailers, buyers and suppliers from across the globe. Magic Las Vegas, the group’s keystone event, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 13-15, and again on Aug. 7-9. Calling it the “largest, most comprehensive marketplace” for men’s and women’s trend-forward and young-contemporary fashion, Informa said the event will feature educational seminars with industry experts, activations and celebrity appearances, including a musical performance...
NPR
'The Crown' is back — and more controversial than ever before
"The Crown" — Netflix's portrayal of the life of Queen Elizabeth II — is back. But changes to the real life royal family have made the new season more controversial. "The Crown" is back on Netflix for a fifth season this week. And while the series can boast 21 Emmys, not everyone is a fan. A dramatized tale of the royal family returning just months after the actual death of Queen Elizabeth brings a new dimension to familiar complaints about historical accuracy. Linda Holmes, one of the hosts of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, is here to talk about it. Hi, Linda.
NPR
Why Do We Cry?
Last month, Short Wave explored the evolutionary purpose of laughter. Now, we're talking tears. From glistening eyeballs to waterworks, what are tears? Why do we shed them? And what makes our species' ability to cry emotional tears so unique?. Hosts Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott get into their feelings in...
