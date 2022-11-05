ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Lions Sign WR Trinity Benson Off Broncos Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a wide receiver who was with the team during training camp. According to the Free Press, wideout Trinity Benson has been signed off of the Denver Broncos practice. Benson was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season with an injury designation.
DETROIT, MI
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Packers' Gary suffers torn ACL, Doubs reportedly has high ankle sprain

The Green Bay Packers sustained a pair of significant injuries following their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL after going down in the third quarter, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday. "It's a tremendous loss," LaFleur told reporters, including Ryan Wood of USA...
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit News

Lions teammates sing Kerby Joseph's praises after two-interception day

Detroit — Because of a scary injury suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s 15-9 Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers, rookie safety Kerby Joseph was not available to speak with the media after he became just the fourth player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers twice in the same game.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Ranking the 4 starting QBs of the NFC North through 9 weeks

Who is best QB in the NFC North? Aaron Rodgers usually holds the crown but in 2022, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff and Justin Fields have shaken things up. The NFC North is a division that’s as intriguing as it is lopsided this year. The Packers are in free fall....
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bless You Boys

The Tigers offseason calendar; Roster cuts are imminent

With the World Series now over and the Houston Astros crowned as the champs, the 2022-23 offseason is officially under way!. Let’s start the Detroit Tigers offseason by setting the stage a little bit. Here are the important dates and deadlines for the off season. November 6: Free Agency...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy