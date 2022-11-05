Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Aaron Rodgers Had 1-Word Message For Lions Rookie After Interception
Aaron Rodgers threw not one, not two, but three (!) interceptions against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Packers fell to the Lions, 15-9, at Ford Field. Following the game, Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson revealed what Rodgers told him following one of his interceptions. "Freebie," Rodgers said. OK then,...
Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
2 tight ends catch TD passes in Lions’ first game after T.J. Hockenson trade
DETROIT -- While the T.J. Hockenson trade was obviously made for the long-term future of the franchise, Dan Campbell believes the Detroit Lions might be better off in the short term too. “As good as T.J. was, there are things we’ll be able to do better, potentially, having other guys...
San Francisco 49ers Add Former Falcons Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers are adding some wide receiver depth following the team's bye week. According to multiple reports, the Niners are signing former Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad. Last season, Sharpe caught 25 passes for 230 yards in Atlanta. He's clearly ...
Lions Sign WR Trinity Benson Off Broncos Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a wide receiver who was with the team during training camp. According to the Free Press, wideout Trinity Benson has been signed off of the Denver Broncos practice. Benson was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season with an injury designation.
49ers Released Former Broncos Tight End From Practice Squad On Monday
The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves Monday following the team's Week 9 bye. In order to open a slot on the team's practice squad, Benjamin Allbright reported this afternoon that San Francisco has released former Broncos' tight end Troy Fumagalli. "The 49ers have ...
Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
Packers' Gary suffers torn ACL, Doubs reportedly has high ankle sprain
The Green Bay Packers sustained a pair of significant injuries following their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL after going down in the third quarter, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday. "It's a tremendous loss," LaFleur told reporters, including Ryan Wood of USA...
Lions teammates sing Kerby Joseph's praises after two-interception day
Detroit — Because of a scary injury suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s 15-9 Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers, rookie safety Kerby Joseph was not available to speak with the media after he became just the fourth player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers twice in the same game.
Ranking the 4 starting QBs of the NFC North through 9 weeks
Who is best QB in the NFC North? Aaron Rodgers usually holds the crown but in 2022, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff and Justin Fields have shaken things up. The NFC North is a division that’s as intriguing as it is lopsided this year. The Packers are in free fall....
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
The Tigers offseason calendar; Roster cuts are imminent
With the World Series now over and the Houston Astros crowned as the champs, the 2022-23 offseason is officially under way!. Let’s start the Detroit Tigers offseason by setting the stage a little bit. Here are the important dates and deadlines for the off season. November 6: Free Agency...
