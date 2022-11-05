Read full article on original website
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Woman arrested for antisemitic graffiti at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Carly Parker, 41, was arrested for resisting an officer and for criminal mischief after witnesses went to the police about racist graffiti on a wall at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report, a witness says they saw Parker...
First Coast News
Police: Man shot at cell phone store in Mandarin area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting at a cell phone store in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, police said. Police arrived to the 11600 block of San Jose Boulevard around 2 p.m. Monday and found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man shot in the torso during attempted robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in his car with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5800 block of N. Main Street in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He told police the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. The victim was taken to a...
Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death near Jacksonville University
Investigators believe the man may have been involved in an altercation at a residence, near where he was found.
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Man wanted for murder apprehended
A 29-year-old Florida man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was apprehended Thursday by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Mose Durham has been charged with second-degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the September 25, 2022 death of a 35-year-old woman in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
News4Jax.com
Man shot in his car during attempted robbery at shopping plaza, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in a shopping plaza Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at N. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. they found a 40-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers said the man told them that...
Nassau deputies release video of man believed to be connected to cold case disappearance
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual that may be connected to a cold case disappearance. NCSO says on December, 30, 2000, a man in black jacket and jeans went to the Lil Champ Convenience store on Lem Turner Road and the Sprint store in Callahan.
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say
A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in Orange Park on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession.Getty Images. A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Orange Park on Sunday for grand theft auto and two drug-related charges, deputies said.
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
Columbia County deputies suspended after stopping, arresting blind man mistaking cane for gun
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two North Florida deputies have been reprimanded after they stopped a visually-impaired man who had a cane in his back pocket and arrested him. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Facebook Tuesday after video of the initial incident went viral. In the...
Dunes in Jacksonville Beach still rebuilding after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The dunes at Jacksonville Beach did their job protecting most of the First Coast during Hurricane Ian. Kevin Brown, marine expert, told First Coast News that the average loss of the sand dune was between 5 and 10 feet. The good news is that Brown...
One in critical condition after fire in Longbranch area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fire in Jacksonville's Longbranch neighborhood, according to crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department,. JFRD says the fire happened in the 1300 block of 22nd street. At this time it's unclear how the...
First Coast News
Don't know who to vote for as Jacksonville's sheriff? Here's a race recap
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's been a tumultuous road in the race for Jacksonville's sheriff, but it ends Tuesday... Then begins again in March. Jacksonville Sheriff Candidates Democrat Lakesha Burton, a retired JSO assistant chief, and Republican T.K. Waters, JSO's chief of investigations, are running to finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term. Williams announced his retirement in June, days after a controversy over whether he violated the city charter by moving out of Duval County.
First Coast News
State investigating accused cop killer's history in Marines
NASSAU, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The State is interviewing witnesses to learn more about the accused killer of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers' history in the military, Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel said during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday. He...
Kingsland man dies of heart attack after trying to rescue daughter from riptide in Fernandina
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A 40-year-old man from Kingsland, GA, died Sunday after he attempted to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to a release from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. There was a red...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville prepares for Nicole: Mayor declares state of emergency, city to open shelters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday:
News4Jax.com
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Jacksonville store, owners say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville jewelry store owners are calling out the people they say broke into their store this weekend and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Julie and Saki Mihalakos own Julie’s Jewelry and Appraisals on Atlantic Boulevard near Girvin Road. “They know what they are...
One killed in overnight shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after an early morning shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside, according to police. Around 1:50 a.m., officers arrived to the 1600 block of Myrtle Avenue to find an adult man behind a home with at least one fatal gunshot wound. This is an active...
First Coast News
