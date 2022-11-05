ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Police: Man shot at cell phone store in Mandarin area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting at a cell phone store in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, police said. Police arrived to the 11600 block of San Jose Boulevard around 2 p.m. Monday and found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Waycross Journal-Herald

Man wanted for murder apprehended

A 29-year-old Florida man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was apprehended Thursday by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. Mose Durham has been charged with second-degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the September 25, 2022 death of a 35-year-old woman in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Don't know who to vote for as Jacksonville's sheriff? Here's a race recap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's been a tumultuous road in the race for Jacksonville's sheriff, but it ends Tuesday... Then begins again in March. Jacksonville Sheriff Candidates Democrat Lakesha Burton, a retired JSO assistant chief, and Republican T.K. Waters, JSO's chief of investigations, are running to finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term. Williams announced his retirement in June, days after a controversy over whether he violated the city charter by moving out of Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

State investigating accused cop killer's history in Marines

NASSAU, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The State is interviewing witnesses to learn more about the accused killer of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers' history in the military, Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel said during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday. He...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy