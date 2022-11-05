Read full article on original website
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi
Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
The world's 2nd-richest man, Louis Vuitton's CEO, sold his private jet after people started tracking it on Twitter: 'No one can see where I go'
In an interview with Radio Classique, the billionaire Bernard Arnault said he'd started renting private planes instead.
Elon Musk believes his ex-girlfriend Grimes is so perfect she must be a figment of his imagination - and she thinks so too, new BBC documentary reveals
In the latest slice of bizarre from the private life of Elon Musk, the tech titan believes that ex-girlfriend Grimes is so perfect that she must be a simulation he created in his mind, according to a new BBC documentary. The same documentary, called The Elon Musk Show, then goes...
Elon Musk, father of 10, reveals whether more babies are ‘looming’
Elon Musk joked about his big family in a Friday interview with the Financial Times, saying that he is “pretty sure there are no other babies looming.”. The 51-year-old, however, called himself an “autumn chicken,” clarifying that he isn’t opposed to welcoming more children down the line.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
‘Bad boy billionaire’ Elon Musk deletes support of Kanye and Trump following accusations of anti–Semitism
Associating himself with Kanye West and Donald Trump may have gotten Elon Musk into trouble with Jewish groups. In addition to being a visionary tech disrupter, Elon Musk is also a shitposter extraordinaire—and it risks getting him further into trouble with ethnic minorities. The richest man in the world...
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
"The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump's potential return to Twitter would hurt him. "It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was, of how much drama he created," she said. Trump was banned from Twitter last year and for most of 2022 has been utilizing Truth Social.
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' as Elon Musk halves company workforce
A now former Twitter employee complained on social media that he got fired "while sleeping" after Elon Musk ordered company-wide layoffs on Friday to get Twitter back in the black. Jaseem Abid, a software engineer, tweeted that he woke up Friday morning and discovered he'd been laid off when he...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Some laid off Twitter employees say they're being asked to come back to Twitter after mass layoffs
Elon Musk's Twitter is already backtracking on some layoffs by asking certain employees to stay on, according to Insider sources and Blind app users.
