Read full article on original website
Cheri Wallace Horton
4d ago
sad....doing drugs causes many types of mental disorders including the ones he had. it's like the chicken or the egg. did the drugs cause his mental illness or did mental illness cause the need for drugs 🤷♀️
Reply(10)
63
Trus No
4d ago
Condolences to the family of this man! I remember, about a year or so ago, he was talking about getting his life back on track, & cleaning himself up! Rest easy🕊🕯
Reply(4)
33
Daniel Hudson
4d ago
Rest in eternal peace. Your Earthly trials and tribulations have ended.. Claim your glory!! May God bless his family and loved ones, comforting them in their loss
Reply(1)
27
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Related
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34
Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances
The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'
Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince
Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Angel Carter Breaks Silence After Twin Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘I Promise to Cherish’ Our Memories
A lasting sibling bond. Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has broken her silence after his unexpected death on Saturday, November 5. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel, 34, captioned an Instagram post hours after his death, sharing throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, […]
TODAY.com
Rebel Wilson announces birth of baby via surrogate and shares first photo
The "Pitch Perfect" star, 42, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate, on Nov. 7 in an Instagram post. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote next to a pic of baby Royce in a onesie.
Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'
Michael Douglas and son Cameron Douglas will team up onscreen for the first time in 19 years in Blood Knot Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas are teaming up on the big screen once more. Almost 20 years after appearing together alongside late patriarch Kirk Douglas in the 2003 dramedy It Runs in the Family, the real-life father-son duo are set to play father and son in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, from director Howard Deutch. Based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich, Blood Knot...
Aaron Carter's body is taken away after troubled rapper 'was found by house sitter after drowning in bathtub' aged 34 : Distraught baby mama turns up outside his home - just weeks after he sang 'tell my honey I'll be gone'
Aaron Carter, 34, the brother of famed pop icon and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been 'found dead in his bathtub' at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Law enforcement said they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. on Saturday, saying 'a male had drowned in the tub.' They were contacted by a house sitter, who had found his body, the sheriff's department told DailyMail.com.
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome
Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Drunk as a Skunk’ When She Married Travis Barker in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian details the night she drunkenly married Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media. According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her. Against the backdrop of the Boyz...
New Details Revealed Following Leslie Jordan's Death
Jordan had been experiencing health issues in the weeks leading up to his death.
50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments
50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
NBC News
534K+
Followers
59K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 131