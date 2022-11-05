Read full article on original website
Frost Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 38 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley and Motherlode Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.
Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 21:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts to 55 mph, wind prone areas may gust to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High profile vehicles may be blown over. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles along US-395 and I-580.
