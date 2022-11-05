Effective: 2022-11-10 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern San Joaquin Valley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern San Joaquin Valley County. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Be alert for sudden changes in visibility.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO