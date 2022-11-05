ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

The Fifth CIIE to Welcome More Participants

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sivyt_0j0A7Cqn00

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2022--

CIIE, which has been widely hailed as the premiere platform for foreign businesses to tap into the myriad opportunities in the Chinese market, will be held in Shanghai for the fifth time from Nov 5 to 10.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221105005029/en/

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in East China’s Shanghai. Photo by chinadaily.com.cn

A total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations have confirmed their participation, according to Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau, who made the remarks at a press conference on Nov 1.

The world’s first national-level import-themed trade fair launched in 2018, the expo will once again comprise a business exhibition, a country exhibition and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

Eight countries - Nicaragua, Djibouti, Mauritania, Comoros, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq and Iceland – will attend the country exhibition for the first time.

In addition, all member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will have companies taking part in the expo.

A total of 284 of the world’s top 500 enterprises and industry giants will be present at the business exhibition, and hundreds of new products, technologies and services will be exhibited at the six major exhibition areas - Food and Agricultural Products, Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, Consumer Goods, Trade in Services, and Automobiles, Sun said.

In line with the nation’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and targets through 2035, the event has established special subsections for the crop seed industry and artificial intelligence, optimized the special subsection for low-carbon energy and environmental protection technology, and expanded the innovation and incubation subsection. More than 150 startups specialized in technological equipment, consumer products, and the medical and automotive fields will present their products and services at the innovation and incubation subsection.

An integral part of the CIIE, this year’s Hongqiao International Economic Forum will focus more on topics related to global openness, with the number of sub-forums expanding from 14 to 24.

Some parallel sessions will be co-hosted by ministries and commissions, think tanks and a number of international organizations, including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the United Nations Population Fund, and the United Nations Global Compact, etc. Five of these forums will have keynote speeches delivered by Nobel laureates.

Nearly 20 authoritative reports, including the World Openness Report 2022 , will be released during the forum.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221105005029/en/

CONTACT: Ms. Cui Yan

Tel.：0086-21-968888

Email：ciie2022@ciie.org

Website：http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline

Twitter：https://twitter.com/ciieonline

KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY FINANCE OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MANUFACTURING AGRICULTURE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: China International Import Expo

PUB: 11/05/2022 04:41 PM/DISC: 11/05/2022 04:41 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China...
The Associated Press

Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home

TOKYO (AP) — An American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon, hiding in a box, have been returned to the U.S., their lawyer said Tuesday. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, was sentenced in July last year in Tokyo District Court to two years in prison, while his son Peter Taylor was sentenced to one year and eight months. They were convicted of helping a criminal for their involvement in the December 2019 escape of Ghosn, who had been awaiting trial on various financial misconduct charges, including under-reporting his compensation. The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts in May 2020, and extradited to Japan in March 2021, though they fought against deportation to Japan.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner's release

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. “My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange,” Biden told reporters at a news conference. He spoke hours after Griner’s lawyers revealed that she had been sent to a penal colony to serve her sentence for drug possession. U.S. officials have for months tried to negotiate the release Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan. But there have been no overt signs of progress.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday. Carly Morris was summoned to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, and has yet to be released by Saudi authorities, according to the Washington-based Freedom Initiative. The group advocates for people it believes wrongfully detained in the Middle East. U.S. officials said Saudi authorities had confirmed the detention of Morris, whose efforts to leave the kingdom with her now 8-year-old daughter have been made more difficult by Saudi Arabia’s strict male guardianship laws. Morris in recent months had spoken to reporters and tweeted about her circumstances. “Our embassy in Riyadh is very engaged on this case, and they’re following the situation very closely,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Wall Street washout as stocks tumble, crypto dives further

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed sharply lower, giving back a big chunk of the gains built in a three-day rally running up to Election Day. The S&P 500 lost 2.1% Wednesday. Several sources of disappointment were behind the drop. There’s still uncertainty about whether Tuesday’s elections will result in a divided Congress that would prevent the kinds of economic policies that make Wall Street nervous. A batch of sour profit reports also hurt, while crypto plunged again amid the industry’s latest crisis of confidence. Looming over all of it is a report scheduled for Thursday, when the U.S. government gives the latest update on inflation. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slumping Wednesday and giving back a big chunk of the gains built in a rally running up to Election Day The S&P 500 was down 1.7% in afternoon trading, erasing more than half its gain from what had been a three-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 551 points lower, or 1.7%, at 32,609, as of 2:38 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.2% lower.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy