ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former officer: Alabama 'not in control' of state prisons

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cl5zN_0j0A79Hr00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer on Friday compared Alabama prisons to a “third world country with a concrete floor” and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system.

“The Alabama Department of Corrections is not in control of any prison in Alabama and hasn’t been for a while,” Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, said.

George, who ran for governor in 2014 and 2022, spoke to reporters and relatives of prisoners outside the Department of Corrections headquarters, saying he wanted people to hear the truth about what was going on inside. George recently resigned because of complications from an injury.

He described coming into work and seeing blood trails through the prison, inmates threatening suicide with nooses or razor blades, and staffing levels so low that made it difficult to monitor the prison or care for inmates in need.

“We have to treat people like human beings. Everybody’s in danger — the officers, the incarcerated individuals,” George said.

George said sometimes there would be nine officers working in the prison that houses 2,200 inmates. He said there should be about 35. “There could be people bleeding to death in the cell and nobody even know it for hours,” George said.

George, a Republican, said he believes politics contributed to overcrowding. Politicians and judges seek lengthy prison sentences for offenders, he said, while there is political pressure to keep parole rates low.

George said he hopes federal officials will intervene in the system. George said conditions have rapidly deteriorated in recent months. Department reports show the number of security staff decreased from 2,177 on Oct. 31, 2021 to 1,879 on June 30.

Alabama inmates in September went on a work strike to protest conditions in the state’s lock-ups, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and more.

The Alabama Department of Corrections, in a statement to al.com, said it could not comment on George’s statement about staffing numbers

“Staffing is the subject of ongoing litigation and court orders,” the ADOC said. “Additionally, disclosure of specific staff numbers at a facility creates the risk of a security issue. For these reasons, the Department is unable to comment on specific staff numbers and/or implications.

“However, the Department is actively engaged in a number of initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining correctional officers and other facility staff, including medical and mental health staff. The focus on staffing of facilities is a Departmental priority.” The state has raised officer pay but continues to struggle with staffing.

The U.S. Department of Justice has an ongoing lawsuit against Alabama over prisons it says are “riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence.”

The lawsuit accuses Alabama of operating prisons where conditions are so poor they violate the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. While Alabama has acknowledged problems in state prisons, the state is disputing the Justice Department’s allegations of unconstitutional conditions and is fighting the lawsuit in court.

Comments / 21

Damont Simmons
3d ago

please don't stop until mission are accomplished because justice needs to be served.. it been a long time coming for someone to put up a sacrifice and come forward with the truth instead of ignoring wrongful doing and stop treating prisoners lesser than human beings. it's time to put a stop to our wrongful ways and stop abusing your higher positions and realize God is watching everything and knows all so keep in mind everyone has a day to be judged by our higher power and he's the judge of all judges...

Reply(1)
9
Ruth Rickard
3d ago

The Federal govt needs to do something now before more lives are lost or destroyed. Inmates are human beings being treated worse than animals. This must stop now!!

Reply
7
Karen Murphy
3d ago

I applauded Mr. George for outing the prison system. I know a young lady that took the wrong turn 10 months Tutwiler Prison for drugs. She and the others were treated terrible. Male guards overseeing showers. Filthy visitors area. Yes they broke the law, yes they need to be accountable not treated inhumane

Reply
4
Related
WSFA

Law enforcement veteran challenging incumbent Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general faces a challenger in Tuesday’s election from a veteran of law enforcement. Republican Steve Marshall is running against Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major, a Democrat. Each offers a different perspective on the attorney general’s office and its role in state government.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. Those included enshrining the state’s so-called “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday and didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday. Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign their legislative seat.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version on the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana, a former slave-holding state and one of a handful that sentences convicted felons to hard labor, lawmakers trying to get rid of forced prisoner labor ended up torpedoing their own measure. They told voters to reject it because the ballot measure included ambiguous language that did not prohibit involuntary servitude in the criminal justice system. Despite the setback in Louisiana, Max Parthas, campaigns coordinator for the Abolish Slavery National Network, called Tuesday’s vote on anti-slavery measures historic.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’

Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law, ensuring an expensive, bitter fight that could still determine which party controls the Senate going forward. It will be the second runoff for Warnock, who first won his seat in a Jan. 5, 2021, special election runoff alongside Democrat Jon Ossoff’s victory in a concurrent Senate runoff. Together, the Georgia seats gave Democrats the narrow majority they are now defending. Whether Georgia becomes a winner-take-all for Senate control a second time will depend on the outcomes of other contests that are still pending, with Arizona and Nevada the two mostly closely watched because Republicans are trying to oust Democratic incumbents. Walker immediately sought to play up the possibility that Georgia will tilt the chamber one way or the other.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Whitmer, Democrats get sweeping wins in divided Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enters her second term with Democrats likely to control all levels of power in the state Capitol for the first time since the 1980s and backed by a dramatic show of voters’ support for keystone Democratic issues including abortion and voting rights. But even as state Democrats celebrated their sweep of state offices and apparent majorities in the Legislature, Whitmer publicly promised to work with both parties while sprinkling in references to Democrats’ priorities. “For the next four years, I ask you to believe in Michigan. To work with us and believe in our state. If we do, I know there is nothing we can’t accomplish,” Whitmer said Wednesday morning in Detroit. “I won’t make any predictions for the next four years. But I can promise you this: we will make Michigan a place where you can envision your future.” Republican challenger Tudor Dixon said in a statement that she had called Whitmer to concede the battleground state’s governor race. Dixon, a former political commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, struggled until late in the campaign to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign fund.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

GOP earns supermajorities in Florida House, Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican former Florida State and NFL football star has defeated a prominent north Florida Democratic state senator to help the GOP take supermajorities in both chambers of the statehouse, which was already dominated by Republicans. Corey Simon, who was an All-Pro defensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles, defeated Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley, who served 12 years in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2020. That helped Republicans flip enough seats to earn 28 of the Senate’s 40 districts. In the House, the GOP gained at least 84 of the chamber’s 120 seats. That gives Republicans more than a two-thirds majority in each chamber, which will make it much more difficult for Democrats to thwart the Republican agenda. As a result of those Republican wins, Democrat Tracie Davis of Jacksonville will hold her party’s only Senate seat for an area that stretches about 360 miles (579 kilometers) from the Alabama border to the Atlantic Ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Sen. Sasse wins final vote to be next U of Florida president

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won final approval Wednesday to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice vote. Sasse said he will resign from the Senate in early January and take the Florida school’s helm the following month. “Thrilled to join Gator Nation in February,” Sasse said on Twitter. The vote held at the University of South Florida in Tampa came just over a month after Sasse was revealed as the sole finalist for the job. That followed a lengthier, confidential search process that drew a vote of no confidence from the Florida Faculty Senate.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy