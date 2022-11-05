Read full article on original website
Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was reported stable condition Wednesday after a shooting sent him to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired inside a home along Kran Avenue, near Minosa Drive, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Cold case: MSP reopening missing...
Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Kalamazoo deputies searching for man wanted for domestic assault, other charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A search is underway for a man wanted on multiple charges after he escaped a chase by Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies Monday night. The 22-year-old wanted man was found by deputies at 10 p.m. Monday at the Pavilion Estates Trailer Park in his black Dodge Durango, deputies said.
Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities found a 60-year-old man who deputies said wandered away from his group Monday,. David Bolen, who deputies said has the mentality of a child, was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. from the Cascade Township Library Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office receives grant for needed rescue equipment
MARHSALL, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriffs office is expected to receive a gift that could help save lives. The gift is a grant from the Marshall Community Foundation of about $4,600 to purchase critical equipment for the sheriff's office. Calhoun County: Donation to fund generator, keep COVID-19 vaccines...
Sewer, railroad crossing repair projects to temporarily close Battle Creek roads
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers might want to find another way around Battle Creek for the next few days. Various roads in Battle Creek are expected to be temporarily closed starting Tuesday for ongoing sewer and railroad crossing repairs, according to city officials. Battle Creek construction: Battle Creek construction...
Water shutoff and boil water advisory issued for Kalamazoo's Oakwood Neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A scheduled water main repair is expected to take place Wednesday morning, according to the City of Kalamazoo. At that time, nearby residents are to expect a loss in water pressure and a precautionary boil water advisory will take place, according to city. Saving kids: Calhoun...
Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
Discounted parking approved for redesigned movie theatre complex in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo City Commission announced last week, that plans are in motion for a movie theatre to return to downtown Kalamazoo. The new complex will take over the space formerly occupied by three other cinema operators; Rave, The Alamo Drafthouse and, most recenly, AMC which closed in November of 2020.
Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather
LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
Nearly 90% of absentee ballots have been returned in Kalamazoo County, so far
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 55,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Kalamazoo County. Nearly, 90% have been returned as of 1 p.m., Kalamazoo County officials said. Calvary Reformed Church in Mattawan saw voters coming in and out to cast their ballots for the midterm election Tuesday. Election Day 2022:...
A step through time: Kalamazoo exhibit showcases 40 years of local life
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an exhibit that stands the test of time. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is expected to open "Moments in Time: The Kalamazoo County Photo Documentary Project" Jan. 21, 2023. Kalamazoo Mall history: The Kalamazoo Mall was opened as the nation's first pedestrian mall 60 years ago.
Consumers Energy crews work overnight to restore power after strong storms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms resulted from a severe thunderstorm warning last weekend. Consumers Energy crews restored power to over 132,000 customers, according to their Monday report. Nasty weather: National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning. The storm brought wind gusts of over 65 mph, knocking down...
From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t seen major construction since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
Portage Public Schools committee recommends name change for McCamley Field
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Central High School's McCamley Field could be getting a new name. The school district's policy committee recommended Tuesday to change McCamley Field's name to McCamley-Knight Field in memory of former head football coach Bob Knight, who passed away Oct. 23, 2021. McCamley Field: End of...
