Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was reported stable condition Wednesday after a shooting sent him to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired inside a home along Kran Avenue, near Minosa Drive, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Cold case: MSP reopening missing...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
ZEELAND, MI
WWMT

Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities found a 60-year-old man who deputies said wandered away from his group Monday,. David Bolen, who deputies said has the mentality of a child, was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. from the Cascade Township Library Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather

LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Consumers Energy crews work overnight to restore power after strong storms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms resulted from a severe thunderstorm warning last weekend. Consumers Energy crews restored power to over 132,000 customers, according to their Monday report. Nasty weather: National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning. The storm brought wind gusts of over 65 mph, knocking down...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t seen major construction since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage Public Schools committee recommends name change for McCamley Field

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Central High School's McCamley Field could be getting a new name. The school district's policy committee recommended Tuesday to change McCamley Field's name to McCamley-Knight Field in memory of former head football coach Bob Knight, who passed away Oct. 23, 2021. McCamley Field: End of...
PORTAGE, MI

