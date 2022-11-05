ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man dies, woman is injured in a shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a shooting at a house party Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood. Delvon Williams, 28, of Cleveland was shot about 1:15 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Jelliffe Street, near Woodland Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Williams suffered from gunshots to his head and body, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man shot while working at after-hours club on city’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an after-hours club Sunday on the city’s East Side. Demetrius Williams, 33, of Cleveland was shot about 6:15 a.m. on Gay Avenue and East 124th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police received a ShotSpotter alert that shots had been fired in the area. ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, notifies police of possible shootings.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man convicted of killing 3 people in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was convicted Friday of killing three people on Cleveland’s West Side in 2019. Kielonte Harris, 28, will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall on Nov. 16. Harris shot and killed one man and two women at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot on Sunday according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. According to police, officers responded to the 12300 block of Gay Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that the man had been taken to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
CLEVELAND, OH

