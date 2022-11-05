CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a shooting at a house party Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood. Delvon Williams, 28, of Cleveland was shot about 1:15 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Jelliffe Street, near Woodland Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Williams suffered from gunshots to his head and body, police said.

