Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Cleveland man at basketball court, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old man Monday afternoon at a city park. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Lawrence E. Levert Jr. died at MetroHealth after being shot on Regent Road in the North Broadway neighborhood.
Cleveland man shot to death on basketball court in city’s North Broadway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was shot to death Monday at a basketball court in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, police said. Lawrence E. Levert Jr., 24, was struck in his shoulder about 5 p.m. on Regent Road, near East 66th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
cleveland19.com
Residents demand help after bricks fly off Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brick and concrete slab falling off a Cleveland apartment building was caught on video early Thursday morning, leaving those who live there fearing for their own safety. Yolanda Harrison lives at the apartment on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. “As you can see it’s pretty much...
No one injured in downtown Cleveland apartment building blaze, firefighters say
A fire has broken out at the Bridgeview Apartments on West 9th Street in downtown Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King Appears to Survive Recall Effort by 28 Votes
Some councilmembers and residents contended King has abused city resources
I-Team: Discipline overturned for CLE Police supervisor years after Tamir Rice shooting
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an arbitrator has overturned punishment that was handed out to a Cleveland police supervisor nearly six years after the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Car smashes into Cleveland clothing store
Cleveland police are investigating a potential 'smash and grab.'
Pedestrian killed in hit-skip on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who ran over a pedestrian and drove away Tuesday on the city’s East Side, police say. The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. at East 152nd Street and Waterloo Road, south of Interstate 90, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the Cleveland police spokeswoman.
Man dies, woman is injured in a shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a shooting at a house party Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood. Delvon Williams, 28, of Cleveland was shot about 1:15 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Jelliffe Street, near Woodland Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Williams suffered from gunshots to his head and body, police said.
Cleveland woman dies after shooting on city’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was shot to death Friday on the city’s East Side, according to police. Britney Renee Townsend, 22, died about 9:05 p.m. in an apartment building on Crawford Road, near Wade Park Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
2 years in prison for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man convicted of a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February, was sentenced to two years in prison by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Andrew Santoli Wednesday. Judge Santoli also took away Loren Girardi’s driver’s license for life.
Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash
CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
Cleveland man shot while working at after-hours club on city’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an after-hours club Sunday on the city’s East Side. Demetrius Williams, 33, of Cleveland was shot about 6:15 a.m. on Gay Avenue and East 124th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police received a ShotSpotter alert that shots had been fired in the area. ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, notifies police of possible shootings.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man convicted of killing 3 people in 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was convicted Friday of killing three people on Cleveland’s West Side in 2019. Kielonte Harris, 28, will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall on Nov. 16. Harris shot and killed one man and two women at...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot on Sunday according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. According to police, officers responded to the 12300 block of Gay Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that the man had been taken to the...
Man previously trespassed from mall for stealing, is again arrested in lot with stolen goods: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
How 14-year-old in PA was linked to Euclid man’s murder: I-Team
Police are hoping to soon get a 14-year-old boy back to Ohio for questioning in the murder of a 71-year-old Euclid man.
Comments / 4