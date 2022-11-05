Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP
WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
Bullet holes discovered in garage
Middleburg, Pa. — A property owner discovered bullet holes in his garage on Nov. 7 in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were called to an address on Starlight Drive in Center Township to investigate several bullet holes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
MULTI-COUNTY MANHUNT: Shooter, Robber Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
An accused robber and shooter in central Pennsylvania is sought by state police in Central Pennsylvania according to multiple police releases. 28-year-old, Adam Douglas Fink of McVeytown allegedly shot someone in the leg in the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 10:15 p.m.
WOLF
PSP: South Williamsport man robbed of guns and medical marijuana
SUSQUEHANNA TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that happened in a home in Susquehanna Township. A South Williamsport man was robbed of over $1,100 worth of items which included two firearms and medical marijuana. It happened in the 400 block of W....
Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home
Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
Woman killed by a car on Sans Souci identified
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner released the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a car on the Sans Souci Parkway. According to coroner Jill Matthews, Donna Gilroy, 56, was fatally injured in the crash that took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gilory was walking with her […]
Woman, 79, dies in I-81 crash
PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Wyoming County died as a result of a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Geraldine S. Sharp, 79, of Nicholson, died at the scene. Sharp, operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling south...
Man in custody after nearly 6-hour standoff with police
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dallas Township police have a man in custody they say barricaded himself in a home with a firearm overnight. Officials said they responded to a residence in Dakota Woods for a domestic dispute around 11:30 p.m. on November 11. Once on scene, police say witnesses told officers Todd Bebo, […]
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Police looking for Sheetz liquor bandits
Muncy, Pa. — Two women were on the run after they stole several bottles of liquor Tuesday evening from the Muncy Sheetz store. State police at Montoursville say the women entered the store around 5:22 p.m. Nov. 8 and grabbed two bottles of Bootlegger and one bottle of Parrot Bay rum. The women then fled the scene in a white Ford Edge. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Snyder County dentist sentenced for child endangerment charges
MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — A dentist from Snyder County will spend nearly two years in prison on child endangerment charges. Michael Damgaard admitted to driving to a young girl's home and taking her into the woods to have sexual relations. He also assaulted the victim's mom when she found him...
Man, wife busted stealing $3k+ of items from State College Walmart, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A married couple faces charges for reportedly stealing over $3,000 worth of items from a State College Walmart, according to the charges filed. Joshua Pennington, 35, and his wife Alison, 39, both of Lewistown, entered the store along North Atherton Street five times in September, Patton Township police wrote in the criminal […]
Elderly woman dies in local crash
LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — One woman is dead as the result of a crash on I-81 in Luzerne County Wednesday. The Luzerne County coroner’s office has confirmed with FOX56 that crews responded after a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene.
Surveillance video helps police catch suspected dirt bike thieves
Canton, Pa. — Surveillance video helped Canton Police identify two suspected dirt bike thieves who were reported to authorities by the owners. Chief Douglas Seeley viewed surveillance video that showed Jessica Barnes and Russell Scott Griffin moving the two stolen dirt bikes, according to an affidavit. Related reading: Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera ...
Bear hunting check station changes location in Lycoming County
The regular firearms bear season kicks off this weekend and hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of a change in check stations. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport along state Route 14, will operate as planned on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each day. There also will be a check station at...
Local man holds gun to chin, vocalizes threats toward family member
Sullivan County, Pa. — A man allegedly held a loaded gun under his chin while threatening to end his life and take family members with him. Police discovered Vincent Mika Hofstetter with the weapon near the 9000 block of SR 154 in Fox Township on Oct. 26. They spoke with the 31-year-old Hofstetter, who also admitted to punching his wife while wearing a spiked bracelet. The accuser’s father arrived at...
Three children, driver injured in Centre County school bus crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school bus crash Wednesday in Centre County resulted in children along with the driver being sent to the hospital, according to a news release. At 7:49 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a bus crash with entrapment. When crews arrived at the […]
Scammer in Lycoming County impersonating police
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone. According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department. Investigators say the scammer claims to be […]
wkok.com
News Item: Fire at Double Home in Shamokin, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN — Fire hit a half-double home on Walnut Street Wednesday evening in Shamokin, but crews responded quickly and were able to extinguish the blaze. The 6pm call went to two alarms as heavy smoke was coming from 238 W. Walnut St. The News Item reports that the fire was contained within 10 minutes of the response and no injuries have been reported. No details on the occupants are available at this time.
