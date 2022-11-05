ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

abc27.com

Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP

WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bullet holes discovered in garage

Middleburg, Pa. — A property owner discovered bullet holes in his garage on Nov. 7 in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were called to an address on Starlight Drive in Center Township to investigate several bullet holes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home

Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman killed by a car on Sans Souci identified

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner released the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a car on the Sans Souci Parkway. According to coroner Jill Matthews, Donna Gilroy, 56, was fatally injured in the crash that took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gilory was walking with her […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Woman, 79, dies in I-81 crash

PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Wyoming County died as a result of a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Geraldine S. Sharp, 79, of Nicholson, died at the scene. Sharp, operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling south...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man in custody after nearly 6-hour standoff with police

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dallas Township police have a man in custody they say barricaded himself in a home with a firearm overnight. Officials said they responded to a residence in Dakota Woods for a domestic dispute around 11:30 p.m. on November 11. Once on scene, police say witnesses told officers Todd Bebo, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for Sheetz liquor bandits

Muncy, Pa. — Two women were on the run after they stole several bottles of liquor Tuesday evening from the Muncy Sheetz store. State police at Montoursville say the women entered the store around 5:22 p.m. Nov. 8 and grabbed two bottles of Bootlegger and one bottle of Parrot Bay rum. The women then fled the scene in a white Ford Edge. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Guns and medical marijuana stolen in Lycoming County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a burglary in Lycoming County. According to reports, state troopers responded to the 450 block of West Village Drive for the report of a burglary. Investigators believe the unknown burglar entered through a window and stole medical marijuana, an automatic rifle, a .380 […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Elderly woman dies in local crash

LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — One woman is dead as the result of a crash on I-81 in Luzerne County Wednesday. The Luzerne County coroner’s office has confirmed with FOX56 that crews responded after a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Surveillance video helps police catch suspected dirt bike thieves

Canton, Pa. — Surveillance video helped Canton Police identify two suspected dirt bike thieves who were reported to authorities by the owners. Chief Douglas Seeley viewed surveillance video that showed Jessica Barnes and Russell Scott Griffin moving the two stolen dirt bikes, according to an affidavit. Related reading: Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera ...
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man holds gun to chin, vocalizes threats toward family member

Sullivan County, Pa. — A man allegedly held a loaded gun under his chin while threatening to end his life and take family members with him. Police discovered Vincent Mika Hofstetter with the weapon near the 9000 block of SR 154 in Fox Township on Oct. 26. They spoke with the 31-year-old Hofstetter, who also admitted to punching his wife while wearing a spiked bracelet. The accuser’s father arrived at...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three children, driver injured in Centre County school bus crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school bus crash Wednesday in Centre County resulted in children along with the driver being sent to the hospital, according to a news release. At 7:49 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a bus crash with entrapment. When crews arrived at the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scammer in Lycoming County impersonating police

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone. According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department. Investigators say the scammer claims to be […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

News Item: Fire at Double Home in Shamokin, No Injuries Reported

SHAMOKIN — Fire hit a half-double home on Walnut Street Wednesday evening in Shamokin, but crews responded quickly and were able to extinguish the blaze. The 6pm call went to two alarms as heavy smoke was coming from 238 W. Walnut St. The News Item reports that the fire was contained within 10 minutes of the response and no injuries have been reported. No details on the occupants are available at this time.
SHAMOKIN, PA

