Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Sevier County officials said Monday afternoon that the Rocky Flats wildfire has been 100% contained. The fire had burned around 177 acres over the weekend.

Perrin Anderson, the Sevier County assistant mayor for governmental affairs shared the update just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Crews were asking people in the area of a brush fire near Cosby to use caution as they worked to contain the fire that was around over 170 acres in size. Two cabins were evacuated according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Sevier County EMA shared on Saturday around noon Saturday that Fire Department staff were working to contain a brush fire within the Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road area .

The county is currently under a wind advisory that has been in effect since 8 p.m. on Friday and was scheduled to continue through 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The wind advisory was canceled early around 8 p.m. on Saturday. This wind advisory warned of south winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. The latest drought monitor maps place this area in abnormally dry conditions .

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture had tweeted around 2:15 p.m. that the fire was estimated to be between 60 and 70 acres and that two cabins have been evacuated. They also said that the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry crews were on the scene.

According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry’s wildfire map , a fire is active at Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road which is 177.3 acres in size . An update with this information was posted around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Sevier County Assistant Mayor of Governmental Affairs Perrin Anderson confirmed the size of the fire at 170 acres. TN Division of Forestry and Sevier County Fire and Rescue report that the Rocky Flats Fire is at 98 percent containment .

Sevier County EMA warns that emergency personnel are operating in the area and asks those nearby to yield to them. They also ask for people to be aware and use caution in the area.

An automated message from Sevier County EMA was also sent around 1:50 p.m. saying that the Sevier County Fire Departments are working to contain a brushfire county in the Rocky Flats RV area.

“Emergency personnel are asking citizens to refrain from any open debris/trash burning at this time and to extinguish any active piles which are being burned. There is weather moving in with increased winds which could spread the smallest of the fire,” a voicemail from the Sevier County EMA said.

