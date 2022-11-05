Deputies searching for suspect after pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a man critically injured near Lacey on Saturday.

At about 3:30 a.m., deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Martin Way East and Duterrow Road Southeast.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, down in the roadway.

He was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who told them that the victim was legally crossing the street when he was struck by a black sedan traveling east on Martin Way.

According to witnesses, the sedan ran a red light and accelerated just before entering the intersection at a speed of about 50 to 60 mph.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver continued east on Martin Way without stopping.

Deputies are contacting businesses in the area for surveillance footage.

TCSO is now asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the vehicle and driver involved in this incident.

The black sedan should have significant front end damage to the area of the bumper, grill and windshield, according to TCSO.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

