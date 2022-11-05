ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

ClutchPoints

‘I call it GOAT fuel’: Lane Kiffin’s stern warning to critics singing end of Nick Saban, Alabama dynasty

Following Saturday’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s college football playoff hopes are slim. Sitting with a record of 7-2, the team would have to win out in 2022 and hope teams ahead of them in the rankings choke, though the chances of that occurring are unlikely. The failures of Alabama this season have prompted SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum to believe that the dynasty head coach Nick Saban has built may be starting to crumble. However, according to beat reporter Mike Rodak, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a different view of the situation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Brian Kelly’s epic answer when asked if Alabama upset win was best of career

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly was excited about defeating Nick Saban and Alabama. However, he gave a brutally honest response when asked if the victory was the best of his coaching career, per Brody Miller. “The biggest win of my career will be the one when we win the national championship.” Kelly has bigger […] The post LSU football’s Brian Kelly’s epic answer when asked if Alabama upset win was best of career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNCT

High school teammates set to continue volleyball career at LSU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school volleyball season is complete for J.H. Rose after falling in a five-set thriller to North Iredell last Saturday in the Class 3-A state final. However, the volleyball careers of Amelia Taft and Forbes Hall are not over. The two seniors will play beach volleyball at LSU, one of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
ClutchPoints

2 Clemson football people most to blame for loss to Notre Dame

It took until their ninth game, but the Clemson Tigers finally suffered their first defeat of the 2022 college football season at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The final score of 35-14 in no way tells you how lopsided the game actually was. Clemson was utterly embarrassed in this game. They dropped from No. 5 all the way to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff Rankings as a result.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Aggies’ woes continue as 5-star recruit makes shocking move

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have suffered another major loss. Anthony Hill Jr., the number one ranked linebacker in the 2023 class, has decommited from the school. Via On3.com’s Hayes Fawcett: “BREAKING: Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. has Decommitted from Texas A&M. The No. 1 LB in the ‘23 Class had been committed to the […] The post Aggies’ woes continue as 5-star recruit makes shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022

The Georgia Southern Eagles will travel to take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a Thursday night college football matchup. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our Georgia Southern-Louisiana prediction and pick. Georgia Southern has gone 5-4 this season, highlighted by victories over Nebraska and James Madison. Head coach […] The post College Football Odds: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAFAYETTE, LA
