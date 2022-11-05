Read full article on original website
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
‘I call it GOAT fuel’: Lane Kiffin’s stern warning to critics singing end of Nick Saban, Alabama dynasty
Following Saturday’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s college football playoff hopes are slim. Sitting with a record of 7-2, the team would have to win out in 2022 and hope teams ahead of them in the rankings choke, though the chances of that occurring are unlikely. The failures of Alabama this season have prompted SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum to believe that the dynasty head coach Nick Saban has built may be starting to crumble. However, according to beat reporter Mike Rodak, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a different view of the situation.
Casey Thompson injury update will make Nebraska football fans uneasy
Nebraska football fans shouldn’t have their hopes up on Casey Thompson’s availability against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said as much when talking to reporters on Tuesday, saying that the quarterback will be ruled out against the Wolverines if he isn’t able to practice Wednesday.
Dameon Pierce injury update will have fantasy football owners in panic mode
The Houston Texans currently sit at 1-6-1 and are in fourth place in the AFC South. But amid a rebuild, they have had several players stand out, the most notable being rookie running back Dameon Pierce. Unfortunately for the Texans, they may be without Pierce heading into their Week 10...
2 reasons USC is helped by Notre Dame joining College Football Playoff Top 25
The USC Trojans have been one of the most consistent teams in the 2022 college football season. They are 8-1 so far, with their only loss coming against the Utah Utes, who once were in the AP top 10. The Trojans are in a good position to be in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but they want more.
LSU football’s Brian Kelly’s epic answer when asked if Alabama upset win was best of career
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly was excited about defeating Nick Saban and Alabama. However, he gave a brutally honest response when asked if the victory was the best of his coaching career, per Brody Miller. “The biggest win of my career will be the one when we win the national championship.” Kelly has bigger […] The post LSU football’s Brian Kelly’s epic answer when asked if Alabama upset win was best of career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
High school teammates set to continue volleyball career at LSU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school volleyball season is complete for J.H. Rose after falling in a five-set thriller to North Iredell last Saturday in the Class 3-A state final. However, the volleyball careers of Amelia Taft and Forbes Hall are not over. The two seniors will play beach volleyball at LSU, one of […]
2 Clemson football people most to blame for loss to Notre Dame
It took until their ninth game, but the Clemson Tigers finally suffered their first defeat of the 2022 college football season at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The final score of 35-14 in no way tells you how lopsided the game actually was. Clemson was utterly embarrassed in this game. They dropped from No. 5 all the way to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff Rankings as a result.
Aggies’ woes continue as 5-star recruit makes shocking move
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have suffered another major loss. Anthony Hill Jr., the number one ranked linebacker in the 2023 class, has decommited from the school. Via On3.com’s Hayes Fawcett: “BREAKING: Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. has Decommitted from Texas A&M. The No. 1 LB in the ‘23 Class had been committed to the […] The post Aggies’ woes continue as 5-star recruit makes shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
The UNC basketball recruit will head to Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season.
College Football Odds: Tulsa vs. Memphis prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes will travel to take on the Memphis Tigers in a Thursday night college football matchup at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our Tulsa-Memphis prediction and pick. Tulsa has struggled to a 3-6 record, losers...
Marcus Mariota drops truth bomb on Kyle Pitts’ lack of touches in 2022
The Atlanta Falcons sit at 4-5 on the season ahead of a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. One key storyline in 2022 has been the lack of touches for star tight end Kyle Pitts, who was the standout target for Matt Ryan last year. Now with Marcus Mariota at QB, Pitts isn’t getting as involved as usual.
College Football Odds: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
The Georgia Southern Eagles will travel to take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a Thursday night college football matchup. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our Georgia Southern-Louisiana prediction and pick. Georgia Southern has gone 5-4 this season, highlighted by victories over Nebraska and James Madison. Head coach […] The post College Football Odds: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Twitter reacts as TCU makes Playoff in latest rankings
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the latest playoff rankings. TCU was the big winner, jumping up into the fourth spot ahead of Tennessee. The Horned Frogs are coming off another comeback victory, beating Texas Tech, 34-24. They are now 9-0, as are the top three schools, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.
3 ways Tennessee football can still make College Football Playoff
After a surprising 8-0 start in the 2022 college football season, the Tennessee Volunteers were ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The team had one of the most unexpected rises as it was out of the preseason rankings. However, Tennessee football came back to reality last weekend.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Utah Jazz (9-3) take on the Atlanta Hawks (7-3) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Hawks prediction and pick. Utah is a surprising 9-3 on the season and has won three straight games. The Jazz have been...
