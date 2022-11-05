ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Frontier Airlines grows operation at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Frontier Airlines has opened a new crew base at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, employing up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants within its first year of operation, officials said.

The base opening coincides with a series of new routes from Phoenix.

Frontier this weekend, Nov. 5-6, launches nonstop service to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Cincinnati, Detroit, Orange County, Calif. and Portland, Ore.

Frontier will serve 23 nonstop destinations in total from Phoenix.

“Opening this new crew base is a clear indication of our commitment to continued growth in Phoenix,” said Jake Filene, senior vice president of customers for Frontier.

