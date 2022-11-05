ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Poll worker arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Drunk Michigan poll worker arrested after making violent threats, police say

FLINT, MI -- A Michigan poll worker was arrested for public intoxication and making threats of violence Tuesday night at a polling center in Flint, police said. The Flint Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 to the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave. in Flint, after election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated.
FLINT, MI
MLive

No results in yet for Flint Board of Education race

FLINT, MI -- Voters anticipating the results of a pivotal Flint Board of Education race in the Nov. 8 election may have to wait until the morning to see the results. As of midnight, the city of Flint had not reported any precincts to the Genesee County Clerk to update the unofficial results.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Five new members elected to Flint Board of Education

FLINT, MI -- There will be five new members on the Flint Board of Education starting next year. Newcomers beat out the existing board president and sitting board appointees during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, according to unofficial results from Genesee County. Four candidates of the five-person slate were elected...
FLINT, MI
MLive

See who was elected 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy a statewide office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Dems take 8 of 9 seats on Genesee County Board of Commissioners

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Republicans came close in several races but lost ground overall to Democrats in the election for county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters returned incumbent commissioners Bryant Nolden, D-Flint; Charles Winfrey, D-Flint; Ellen Ellenburg, D-Burton, Domonique Clemons, D-Flint Twp., James Avery, D-Grand Blanc; and Shaun Shumaker, R-Fenton Twp., to the county board, according to unofficial results from the county Clerk’s Office.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Weier edges out Hood in race for Genesee County Circuit Court bench seat

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A little more than 3,000 votes decided a contested race between two candidates vying for a bench seat in Genesee County’s 7th Circuit Court. Local attorney Dawn M. Weier defeated Genesee Family Court referee Mary Hood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 midterm election, according to unofficial vote records provided by the Genesee County Clerk’s Office.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Twp. woman says she was sent to wrong poll on election day

SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) -A Saginaw Township woman was left wondering where to go after she showed up at her polling site and no one was there. “I came here to vote at the Countryside Trinity church on Weiss street today,” said Susan O’Rourke, Saginaw Township resident. “I had received my new voter’s registration card in February and when I received it, I called just to double check and I was told that the area had been redistricted and this would be my new voting location.”
The Flint Journal

Prosecutors rest case in Flint Family Dollar murder trial

FLINT, MI – Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of three people charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Genesee County Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Khary Hanible and Sam Fleet said on...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

