Poll worker arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
U.S. Rep Tlaib reelected to Congress for a third term
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been elected to a third term in Congress after winning the midterm election. Election results show that Tlaib beat out Republican challenger Steven Elliott by a wide margin of votes. With 51% of votes counted by the time the Associated Press called the race at...
Allegedly intoxicated poll worker in Flint reportedly arrested after making threats
A poll worker in Flint has reportedly been arrested after he was accused of being intoxicated and making threats at a voting location Tuesday evening.
Drunk Michigan poll worker arrested after making violent threats, police say
FLINT, MI -- A Michigan poll worker was arrested for public intoxication and making threats of violence Tuesday night at a polling center in Flint, police said. The Flint Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 to the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave. in Flint, after election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated.
No results in yet for Flint Board of Education race
FLINT, MI -- Voters anticipating the results of a pivotal Flint Board of Education race in the Nov. 8 election may have to wait until the morning to see the results. As of midnight, the city of Flint had not reported any precincts to the Genesee County Clerk to update the unofficial results.
Kildee pulls ahead of Junge in congressional race with 55% of vote counted
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee has pulled ahead of Republican challenger Paul Junge in the hotly contested race to represent the new 8th congressional district that includes Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland. With 55 percent of the vote counted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Kildee had collected...
Snyder had right to invoke Fifth Amendment in Flint water case, court rules
FLINT, MI -- Former Gov. Rick Snyder and other government officials involved in the Flint water crisis cannot be held in contempt of court for invoking their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has ruled. In an opinion published Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
Green keeps Michigan Senate seat that includes northeast corner of Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Republican Phil Green will return to the Michigan House of Representatives, the Associated Press has projected. With 77 percent of votes counted, Green, who is from the Millington area, had collected 64.8 percent of votes in the new 67th District in the state House. Democratic challenger...
Five new members elected to Flint Board of Education
FLINT, MI -- There will be five new members on the Flint Board of Education starting next year. Newcomers beat out the existing board president and sitting board appointees during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, according to unofficial results from Genesee County. Four candidates of the five-person slate were elected...
See who was elected 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Results are in on Clio medical marijuana, other Genesee County proposals
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Proposals in several communities have been decided by voters around Genesee County even as overall election results were slow to come in on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Clio, voters narrowly approved a change in the city’s charter, allowing for two medical marijuana provisioning centers in the...
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy a statewide office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Dems take 8 of 9 seats on Genesee County Board of Commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Republicans came close in several races but lost ground overall to Democrats in the election for county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters returned incumbent commissioners Bryant Nolden, D-Flint; Charles Winfrey, D-Flint; Ellen Ellenburg, D-Burton, Domonique Clemons, D-Flint Twp., James Avery, D-Grand Blanc; and Shaun Shumaker, R-Fenton Twp., to the county board, according to unofficial results from the county Clerk’s Office.
Ruth Johnson projected to return to Michigan Senate from Holly area
HOLLY, MI -- Incumbent state Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, will remain in the state Legislature after defeating Democrat Theresa J. Fougnie on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Associated Press has projected. With 96% of votes counted in the new Senate District 24, Johnson has collected 67.5% of the ballots cast with...
Weier edges out Hood in race for Genesee County Circuit Court bench seat
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A little more than 3,000 votes decided a contested race between two candidates vying for a bench seat in Genesee County’s 7th Circuit Court. Local attorney Dawn M. Weier defeated Genesee Family Court referee Mary Hood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 midterm election, according to unofficial vote records provided by the Genesee County Clerk’s Office.
Genesee County proposal results show wins for veteran funding, Clio marijuana, Flint police
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Most local proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot in Genesee County have passed, according to unofficial results. The biggest proposal, a renewal tax for Genesee County Services for Veterans and their Dependents, met with overwhelming approval as more than 70% of voters in the county said yes.
Saginaw Twp. woman says she was sent to wrong poll on election day
SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) -A Saginaw Township woman was left wondering where to go after she showed up at her polling site and no one was there. “I came here to vote at the Countryside Trinity church on Weiss street today,” said Susan O’Rourke, Saginaw Township resident. “I had received my new voter’s registration card in February and when I received it, I called just to double check and I was told that the area had been redistricted and this would be my new voting location.”
Prosecutors rest case in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI – Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of three people charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Genesee County Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Khary Hanible and Sam Fleet said on...
Whitmer declares victory: ‘Michigan’s future is bright’
Flanked by Democratic legislative leaders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist reconvened at the Motor City Casino in Detroit early Wednesday morning to deliver a victory speech for an election that surpassed Democrats’ own expectations. “Holding this office has been the honor of my life,” Whitmer said....
