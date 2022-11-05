SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) -A Saginaw Township woman was left wondering where to go after she showed up at her polling site and no one was there. “I came here to vote at the Countryside Trinity church on Weiss street today,” said Susan O’Rourke, Saginaw Township resident. “I had received my new voter’s registration card in February and when I received it, I called just to double check and I was told that the area had been redistricted and this would be my new voting location.”

1 DAY AGO