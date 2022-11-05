Read full article on original website
New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. How an award-winning Americus distillery makes...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
Bimbo plans to invest $200M in new Valdosta facility
VALDOSTA – Global baking company Grupo Bimbo plans to build a second Valdosta production facility investing over $200 million. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County.
Georgia County Begins Work on $40M Rural Fiber Expansion
(TNS) — Lowndes County, Ga., announced the start Monday of a $40 million multi-year project to bring high-speed fiber optic Internet service to thousands of the county's rural residents. Bill Slaughter, county commission chairman, made the announcement at the commission's meeting chambers in the county courthouse annex. On hand...
Valdosta-Lowndes kicks off annual holiday events
The city of Valdosta and Lowndes County is inviting community members out to attend the upcoming holiday season events, beginning on Dec. 2.
Superb Woman: Crystal Jenkins King
Crystal King hails from Albany, GA , graduating from Westover High School and attended Valdosta State University, and graduated from Albany State University before attending UTA, where she received her MBA and a graduate certificate in Asian Business Studies. Currently the National Vice President, Creative at American Heart Association where she was also Multicultural Marketing National Director, she worked as the Sr. Manager of Philanthropy at JCPenney and also enjoyed a stint at Susan G. Komen. A breast cancer survivor, this wife and mother is the CEO and co-founder of The Love Kings. Crystal is a writer, speaker, producer, director and a “super blogger.” Additionally she was a Pink Together Survivor Ambassador for General Mills.
Ceremony for Imperial Hotel held in Thomasville
A new era for the historic Imperial Hotel in Thomasville. Friday night was the first time the sign has been lit since 1969.
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Over 20 books at the Thomas County Public Library have been challenged and brought up for reconsideration of circulation. Some of those books are in the teen and young adult sections. Books like “The Other Boy” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” are just two...
Signs o' the times
The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
Grupo Bimbo to Build New Facility in Lowndes County
Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County. “Time and again, companies are recognizing the strengths of communities across Georgia and investing in all corners of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Last year we celebrated over 60 percent of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we’re staying focused on bringing opportunity to all Georgians, no matter their zip code. We’re excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen the Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come.”
Lee County Chamber hosts 33rd annual awards dinner
LEESBURG — The Lee County Chamber of Commerce held its 33rd annual awards dinner last week at the Bindery at Oakland Library. More than 250 people, including city, county and state dignitaries, attended the annual dinner. The chamber staff hosted the “Top Gun” event.
1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
U.S. House candidate Chris West makes case during Albany visit
ALBANY — Making his last pitch in the final days of the long campaign, U.S. House candidate Chris West was making sure to leave no stone unturned, visiting areas throughout the District 2 territory. “We’ve been out in east Albany, south Albany, a lot of communities that have been...
2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.
APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
Nicholls woman allegedly knocks boyfriend unconscious with a log
A 65-year-old Nicholls woman, Lavonia Brinson, was recently charged with aggravated assault after her boyfriend was found lying in the street after she allegedly knocked him unconscious with a piece of wood. According to a Nicholls Police Department report, on October 31, a NPD officer was dispatched to Burdell Avenue...
Albany police looking for missing elderly 85-year-old man
Albany police are looking for a elderly missing person. Police say that 85-year-old Elton Dumas was reported missing in October, 2022. Police say that he was last seen walking around his neighborhood which is N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)...
