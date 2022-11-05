Sweet ol' days: Cane-grinding syrup-making set at ag museum

Dipping up the syrup to see if it is ready to bottle is part of the syrup-making process at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture. This year’s cane grinding is set for Nov. 19. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — From the mule-powered sugar cane mill to the smell of syrup cooking, visitors will become immersed in the days of old in south Georgia on Nov. 19 at the annual cane-grinding and syrup-making event at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

For many Southerners, cane grinding and syrup-cooking are family traditions that have been passed down through generations. The museum’s Historic Village is one of the few places where visitors can step back in time to see a mule-powered mill grinding sugar cane.