Man Arrested in Mexico in Fatal Shooting in North Hollywood
A man was arrested in Mexico and was in custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood. The crime occurred around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Woman Convicted of Fatal DUI in Anaheim
A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54-year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
LA County Seeks Dismissal of Claims in Firefighter Widow’s Lawsuit
While acknowledging the tragedy of the shooting of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station in 2021, a lawyer for the county says in new court papers that her client does not have liability due to governmental immunity and workers’ compensation rules.
Man Killed on Valencia Freeway in Santa Clarita Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 27-year-old man who was killed when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle. The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. Monday on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126...
Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday afternoon, the Los...
Police Seek Suspects in Mailbox Burglaries in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks
Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in at least 10 mailbox burglaries at apartment complexes in the Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks areas since August. “Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to commit these crimes until they...
Suspect in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Arrested After Crash in Cerritos Area
A suspect in an allegedly stolen vehicle was taken into custody Wednesday after leading authorities on a chase to the Cerritos area, where he was injured in a multi-vehicle crash. Paramedics were sent to Norwalk and Del Amo boulevards shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire...
Man, 42, Reported Missing in Covina
A 42-year-old man last seen in Covina Tuesday was reported missing. Jefferey Gene Woolard was last seen Tuesday in the 4900 block of North Vogue Avenue, near Gladstone High School, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Woolard is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with...
Ex-Sheriff’s Deputy Convicted of False Report in Shooting Hoax
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud. Angel Raul Reinosa —...
Authorities Seek Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Eishoo is white,...
Four People Stabbed in Montebello
Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported stabbing attack in Montebello. Details were unclear, but CBS2 reported from the scene that the attack occurred at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street near Whittier Boulevard, and four people were hospitalized in unknown condition. All four people were...
LAPD Officer Stabbed on Mental Health Call
A female Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health investigation and the 22-year-old suspect was arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Arlandus Triplett was booked on suspicion of attempt murder on a police officer and was being held on $2.1 million bail, according to the LAPD...
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 101 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the southbound Santa Ana (101) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area. The man, in is 30s, died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 3:40 a.m. near Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information...
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Gate
A young man who was shot and killed in South Gate was identified Wednesday. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Javier Alvarez,...
Two Pedestrians Hit by Vehicle and Killed Near Mid-City Area of LA
Two men were hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday near the Mid-City area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported about 5:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Robertson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identities of the fatally...
Man Stabbed to Death Near LACC; Suspect Sought
A man was stabbed to death near Los Angeles City College Monday, prompting the college to be placed on lockdown as authorities searched for the suspect. The stabbing was reported about 2:05 p.m. at the parking garage located in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive near the college, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
South Gate Shooting Leaves One Man Dead
A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in South Gate. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Shot to Death in Dispute Outside Motel in North Hills; Suspect Sought
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man outside a North Hills motel, and police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Traci Park on Course to Succeed Mike Bonin in LA Council’s 11th District
Traci Park was holding a comfortable lead over Erin Darling Wednesday and appeared headed toward victory in the race to replace Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin in the 11th District, according to partial results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Park had a little over 55% of...
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday when a witness...
