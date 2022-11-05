Read full article on original website
Meth, Illegal Handguns Found At Homes In Coachella, Indio
Drugs, weapons found at homes in Coachella, Indio Nov 4th 2022. A 23 year old man from Coachella is spending time locked up in Indio. You can find Juan Gasca Nava at the County Jail after he was busted on Friday afternoon November 4th 2022 by the Coachella VAlley Violent Crime Gang Task Force.
More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust
Felon Charged with Murder for Fatal Shooting near Downtown Hemet
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet was charged Wednesday with murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley, was arrested Thursday following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting last month. Along with...
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
Methamphetamine, Firearms Seized in Coachella
COACHELLA — Gang Task Force officers arrested a 23-year-old Coachella resident on Friday, Nov. 4 for possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short-barrel rifle, possession of an assault rifle, and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Juan Gasca Nava...
Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust
Joshua Tree man arrested for alleged knife threats against woman at gas station
A man was arrested at a gas station in Joshua Tree for brandishing a knife and threatening to kill a female employee. At around noon on Friday (November 4), Sheriff’s Deputies received a call from an employee of the 76 Station in downtown Joshua Tree, who said that a man, identified as Aaron Bloch, a 38 year-old resident of Joshua Tree, had been harassing customers.
Awe Bar Security Hold Man on Sidewalk After He Assaults Server and Threatens Bouncers with a Stake
After hitting a female server at Awe Bar in Yucca Valley, a man threatened to kill the bar’s bouncers with a makeshift wooden stake on Saturday night (November 5). Just before midnight, a Sheriff’s report says that Dylan Hoey, a 24 year-old resident of Santa Margarita, hit a female server.
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert
A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert. The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of The post Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Menifee
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen in Menifee. Michael Moren was last seen about 2:30 p.m., though his last approximate whereabouts were not known, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: Week 6 of testimony begins
As the sixth week of testimony commenced in the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, jurors heard from a Palm Springs detective. Larin Garcia is accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Palm Springs Police Investigator Edman Escallada executed a search The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: Week 6 of testimony begins appeared first on KESQ.
News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena
With only about a month to go before the new, $300 million Acrisure Arena opens for concerts, hockey, and other events off Interstate 10 near Palm Desert, concerns about traffic are on the minds of many Valley residents. The arena's parking lot can hold up to 3,000 cars. So with all those cars going to The post News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert resident accused of killing wife and another man re-enters not guilty pleas
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot re-entered not guilty pleas to murder charges today. At the end of a preliminary hearing on Oct. 21, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Valerie Navarro found there was sufficient evidence The post Palm Desert resident accused of killing wife and another man re-enters not guilty pleas appeared first on KESQ.
Motorcyclist Injured in Cathedral City Hit-Run Crash
Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims
CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
Motorist suffers major injuries after Cathedral City hit and run
Cathedral City Police Search for White Box Van
CATHEDRAL CITY — Police here are seeking the community’s help in locating a white box van that was involved in a collision about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. A single motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Vista Chino from Landau Boulevard at a high rate of speed, according to a police department news release.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery and Car Theft While Armed with Knife and Baseball Bat
A woman alleged to be a knife- and baseball bat-wielding burglar and car thief was arrested on Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Deputies have linked a series of reports regarding robberies and attempted armed robberies in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley to one woman, Jessica Allen, a 35 year-resident of Yucca Valley. On Monday (October 31), Allen is alleged to have tried to steal a truck from employees at the Castanedas restaurant in Joshua Tree while armed with a knife, before walking into a nearby home, stealing clothes, and attempting to steal a pest control truck parked in the driveway.
Four men arrested after drug bust in North Palm Springs
Four men were arrested after authorities conducted a drug bust in a remote area off in North Palm Springs Thursday morning. The investigation happened on Diablo Road and 18th Avenue. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said that based on the hazardous materials found at the location, which are used in the production The post Four men arrested after drug bust in North Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
