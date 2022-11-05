Read full article on original website
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Cowboys WR & Practice Update: Washington & OBJ Moves?
Dak Prescott is back in the saddle. After missing five games with a thumb injury, the quarterback’s return was met with adoration as he led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back wins over Detroit and Chicago. Next up? A chance for the 6-2 Cowboys to do it again Sunday at...
Lions Sign WR Trinity Benson Off Broncos Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a wide receiver who was with the team during training camp. According to the Free Press, wideout Trinity Benson has been signed off of the Denver Broncos practice. Benson was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season with an injury designation.
Steelers Sign Kicker Matthew Wright
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, the team announced. Wright spent the summer of 2020 with the Steelers and kicked in three games for the team that season. He's played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making 21 of 24 field goals in 14 games.
Jim Irsay on Colts Tanking Claims: ‘That’s Bulls---’
The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Colts, a team that was expected to contend in the AFC South this season. The team’s significant offseason quarterback acquisition, former league MVP Matt Ryan, was benched after a 3-3-1 start to the year in favor of Sam Ehlinger. After two more losses, the team fired Frank Reich and brought on ESPN’s Jeff Saturday, a former Colts center with no NFL coaching experience, as interim coach.
NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Young, Defensive Lineman, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Young was a three-star recruit from Franklin County High School in Meadville, Miss., in the class of 2018. He was the No. 1,467 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 1,361 for On3.com. Young was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked recruit for ESPN with no grade or star rating. As a high school senior, Young totaled 51 tackles, including 43 solo, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. As a high school junior, he amassed 90 tackles, ten sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery compared to 75 tackles and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore. Young also lettered in basketball, averaging 12.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game as a junior per MaxPreps. He was born on June 8, 2000, and has three siblings.
Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
Richest NFL players
There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind.
Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting
The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
Colts-Raiders Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
New interim head coach Jeff Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut when he leads the struggling Colts into Las Vegas to face a Raiders squad that is easily the biggest disappointment in 2022. Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger will try to snap the club’s three-game SU and ATS losing streak...
2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Prospect Invites
2023 Shrine Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Shrine Bowl starts, keep track of the players that will be there, and get to know them as players. Click the player's name to view their scouting report.
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers
NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
Broncos-Titans Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Russell Wilson and the Broncos head to Nashville to face Derrick Henry and the AFC South-leading Titans in Week 10. Denver, off its bye, will look to build its their win across the pond over the Jaguars. The Broncos are 1-4 straight-up (SU) and 2-3 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games and are underdogs for the sixth time in the last seven games.
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
