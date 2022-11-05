VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and the first of two consecutive as the teams face off again on Saturday. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has won five straight against Charlotte. Additionally, Miami scored 144 points against the Hornets in their last matchup, marking as the second-most points in team history. The Heat are 71-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 41-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games.For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) are out and Cody Martin (quard) is doubtful.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO