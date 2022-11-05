Read full article on original website
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
Magic Johnson opens up on the signals he saw before realizing his son was gay.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Injury Report Sheds Light On Health of Several L.A. Starters
Your Los Angeles Lakers will have their work cut out for them tonight (as they do every night because, well, they're not very good) at Crypto.com Arena, when they face off "home" team the Los Angeles Clippers. Marc Stein reports that the Lakers have released an update on their players'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Charlotte Hornets At Miami Heat Thursday, Injury Updates, Betting Odds, Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and the first of two consecutive as the teams face off again on Saturday. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has won five straight against Charlotte. Additionally, Miami scored 144 points against the Hornets in their last matchup, marking as the second-most points in team history. The Heat are 71-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 41-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games.For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) are out and Cody Martin (quard) is doubtful.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Lottery Teams Clash in Detroit
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons have both been lottery teams over the past two seasons. That trend has continued early in the 2022-23 campaign as they have losing records and are outside of the playoff picture. Overall team success aside, these two franchises have extremely bright futures. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision
The Texas Longhorns had found themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023. But Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) announced Monday that he has committed to Stanford over Oregon, UCLA and Texas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nets tab Jacque Vaughn as Steve Nash’s full-time replacement
NEW YORK — To start the 2015-16 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach David Blatt and promoted lead assistant Tyronn Lue. Lue brought the Cavaliers’ locker room together and helped steer the franchise to the first NBA championship in its history that same season. The Nets...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage. The Jazz made 53 field goals...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Should Mavs’ Attempt Trade for Raptors’ OG Anunoby?
The Dallas Mavericks currently have a 6-3 record and are beginning to round into form after a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite the four-game win streak, there are always ways the Mavericks could improve their roster for another late playoff push. The organization is never satisfied and is alway looking for opportunities to arise.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers Shares His Story on Mitchell Miller’s Years of Abuse
The Boston Bruins may have parted ways with Mitchell Miller this week just two days after signing him to a three-year entry-level contract, but the fallout from their decision is far from over. On Wednesday, Miller's victim, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, shared his account of the abuse he suffered at the hands...
Boras says timing of MLB draft endangers player safety
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Baseball super agent Scott Boras expressed concerns Wednesday about what he called a player safety issue related to the timing of the draft. MLB moved its draft from early June to mid-July last year to make it part of the All-Star Game festivities. “The benefit of a later draft is merely a television program,” Boras said as he addressed the media during the second day of Major League Baseball’s general managers meetings in Las Vegas. “This is hurting players. It’s hurting scouting. It’s hurting evaluation.” Boras said the later dates prevent clubs from giving new players an adequate chance to acclimate themselves to pro ball.
