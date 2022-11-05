Texas Tech football team practices on the airport tarmac during 8-hour flight delay en route to TCU game — see photos
By Brady MacDonald
Business Insider
4 days ago
The United Airlines plane sat on the tarmac in Lubbock, TX due to weather delays in Dallas.
The Red Raiders had dinner delivered to the tarmac and did a little karaoke.
Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire said the team handled the adversity well.
Texas Tech football players didn't let an eight-hour flight delay on the tarmac keep them from staying loose and getting warmed up on the way to an away game at Texas Christian University. Texas Tech's flight was delayed on Friday, Nov. 4 on the way to the game at TCU in Fort Worth. The United Airlines plane sat on the tarmac for eight hours at Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas due to weather delays in the Dallas area. The Texas Tech players lined up opposite each other on the tarmac and ran through plays in sweatsuits and sneakers during the lengthy delay. Fox football sideline reporter Jenny Taft recapped the travel ordeal before the Texas Tech-TCU game on Saturday, Nov. 5. "The distance between Texas Tech and TCU is about 350 miles, which is roughly four and a half hours in the car," Taft said on Fox. "But once the team committed to flying, they had to stick with the plan." The Red Raiders football team was scheduled to depart on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Central Time — but the plane didn't take off until 8:05 p.m. The short flight landed less than an hour later at 8:52 p.m. Central Time. It took longer for the team to get from the airport to the hotel (56 minutes) than it did for the flight (47 minutes). It wasn't an official practice — the team did that Friday morning before heading to the airport. "We got off the plane a few times to stretch our legs and guys messed around on the tarmac, but it wasn't an organized practice," Texas Tech Assistant Athletic Director Matt Dowdy told Insider by email. Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire told Taft the team handled the adversity well. "Luckily, the schedule wasn't too disrupted," Taft said on the Fox broadcast. "They always have their position meetings in the morning and the walkthrough as well." Texas Tech had dinner delivered to the tarmac for the team during the flight delay. For entertainment: Karaoke. "Receiver Myles Price really stole the show," Taft said on the broadcast.
