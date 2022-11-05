ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech football team practices on the airport tarmac during 8-hour flight delay en route to TCU game — see photos

By Brady MacDonald
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31syZQ_0j0A32xw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNOCv_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

  • The United Airlines plane sat on the tarmac in Lubbock, TX due to weather delays in Dallas.
  • The Red Raiders had dinner delivered to the tarmac and did a little karaoke.
  • Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire said the team handled the adversity well.
Texas Tech football players didn't let an eight-hour flight delay on the tarmac keep them from staying loose and getting warmed up on the way to an away game at Texas Christian University.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccN57_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Texas Tech's flight was delayed on Friday, Nov. 4 on the way to the game at TCU in Fort Worth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbOn9_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

The United Airlines plane sat on the tarmac for eight hours at Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas due to weather delays in the Dallas area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXu7o_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

The Texas Tech players lined up opposite each other on the tarmac and ran through plays in sweatsuits and sneakers during the lengthy delay.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iCLW_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Fox football sideline reporter Jenny Taft recapped the travel ordeal before the Texas Tech-TCU game on Saturday, Nov. 5.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B16vF_0j0A32xw00
Fox football sideline reporter Jenny Taft.

Brady MacDonald/Insider

"The distance between Texas Tech and TCU is about 350 miles, which is roughly four and a half hours in the car," Taft said on Fox. "But once the team committed to flying, they had to stick with the plan."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubgUu_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders football team was scheduled to depart on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Central Time — but the plane didn't take off until 8:05 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1W9U_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

The short flight landed less than an hour later at 8:52 p.m. Central Time. It took longer for the team to get from the airport to the hotel (56 minutes) than it did for the flight (47 minutes).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTwid_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

It wasn't an official practice — the team did that Friday morning before heading to the airport.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbCQx_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

"We got off the plane a few times to stretch our legs and guys messed around on the tarmac, but it wasn't an organized practice," Texas Tech Assistant Athletic Director Matt Dowdy told Insider by email.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYaqm_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire told Taft the team handled the adversity well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A48n0_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

"Luckily, the schedule wasn't too disrupted," Taft said on the Fox broadcast. "They always have their position meetings in the morning and the walkthrough as well."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41C4AH_0j0A32xw00
Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Texas Tech had dinner delivered to the tarmac for the team during the flight delay. For entertainment: Karaoke. "Receiver Myles Price really stole the show," Taft said on the broadcast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLGvM_0j0A32xw00
Myles Price of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Undefeated TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24.

Read the original article on Business Insider

