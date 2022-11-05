Read full article on original website
North Korea confirms recent exercises were practice to attack South Korea, U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
WATCH: State Department says U.S., Russia are set to talk on resuming nuclear arms inspections
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia will soon hold talks on resuming suspended nuclear arms control inspections that had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and languished after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above.
WATCH: Pentagon confirms surface-to-air system arrived in Ukraine
U.S. military officials confirmed the delivery of two advanced NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine after the war-torn country’s officials announced the shipment’s arrival Monday. Media reports indicated that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday that the country had received its first NASAMS. Pentagon spokesman Brig....
Russia calls up missing cook who was onboard warship sunk in April
A recruitment office in St Petersburg has issued a draft notice to a missing Russian sailor who was onboard the flagship Moskva missile cruiser, which sank in the Black Sea in April. According to a report by the local news website Fontanka, the parents of the sailor, named Mikhail, who...
Qatari World Cup ambassador condemns homosexuality, deepening concerns about the tournament
BERLIN (AP) — An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians.
New round of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray envoys
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new round of talks began Monday between Ethiopia’s government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last week’s signing of a “permanent” cessation of hostilities in a two-year conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.
US nuclear engineer, wife get long jail terms in sub secrets plot
A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife were sentenced to long prison terms on Wednesday for plotting to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country. Jonathan Toebbe was sentenced to 19 years and three months in prison while his wife, Diana Toebbe, 46, received a prison term of 21 years and eight months, the Justice Department said.
COP27 begins as world leaders up urgency of climate crisis
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With the world on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to ”cooperate or perish,” on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.
WATCH: White House assures Ukraine aid is ‘unwavering’ regardless of midterm outcomes
The White House insisted Monday U.S. support for Ukraine will be “unflinching and unwavering” regardless of what happens in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Watch the briefing in the player above. Speaking at the briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The United States will continue to support Ukraine across...
Protesters clash with Chinese authorities enforcing COVID restrictions
BEIJING (AP) — Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While...
Pakistan seeks compensation for damage caused by climate-induced floods
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister repeated calls for compensation for the unprecedented destruction caused to the country by this summer’s flooding, saying debt relief could be a mechanism for doing so. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told The Associated Press on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit...
