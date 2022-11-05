Under 224.5 (-112) The primary injury to note in this matchup is on the Toronto Raptors' side with Pascal Siakam out. With Siakam off the floor this season, the Raptors have a net rating of -3.0 and an offensive rating of 108.9. That's around 98% of the NBA average. Their defensive rating (111.9) in that split is about average, too, so there's no reason to anticipate a defensive lapse on their end.

3 HOURS AGO