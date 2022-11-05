ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton pulls out four-set win over Grass Lake

SPRINGPORT -- Hanover-Horton rallied to take the first set, then after a rally fell short in the second, pulled out wins in the third and fourth to beat Grass Lake 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 on Tuesday in the Division 3 regional semifinal. The Comets will take on Pewamo-Westphalia, a 25-21,...
HORTON, MI
MLive.com

No. 2 Northville volleyball survives No. 8 Mercy and rafters for 3-1 win

LINCOLN PARK -- It did not take long to realize both the Northville and Farmington Hills Mercy volleyball teams were going to be locked in a tense battle on Tuesday night. With Northville entering the match ranked No. 2 in Division 1 and Mercy ranked No. 8, both were battling for a region championship berth at Lincoln Park High School.
NORTHVILLE, MI
MLive.com

See Ann Arbor-area volleyball regional schedule

ANN ARBOR – Three Ann Arbor-area volleyball teams claimed district championships last week and they will now compete for regional titles this week. Check out the regional final schedule for Ann Arbor Skyline, Saline and Milan below. -- DIVISION 1. Regional 4 hosted by Brownstown Woodhaven. Nov. 8. 5...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

State title is just the beginning for Otsego’s rising girls cross country team

OTSEGO, MI – With only one senior in its top seven runners, Otsego capped an undefeated girls cross country season with a Division 2 state championship over the weekend. The Bulldogs will be the overwhelming favorite to defend their title in 2023, but the scary part for the rest of the Division 2 field is that three or four championships aren’t out of the question for this young and confident Otsego squad.
OTSEGO, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for Nov. 2-8

It is once again time to highlight fall athletes in our Athlete of the Week poll. Voting will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday night and the winners will be announced on Monday morning. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach

PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB

KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023

On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the fifth finalist for the Michigan Football Player of the Year award

MLive has revealed the first four finalists for the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award. Now it’s time for fans to select a fifth finalist. Vote now and as often as you want for the individual you want to be the fifth finalist for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Share this article with as many people as possible to gain votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

12 Kalamazoo-area runners earn all-state honors at 2022 cross country finals

KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 2,000 runners wrapped up their high school cross country seasons Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for the 2022 state meet. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph produced some challenging conditions, but 12 Kalamazoo-area runners persevered to claim all-state honors by placing in the top 30 of their respective races.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy