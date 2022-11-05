OTSEGO, MI – With only one senior in its top seven runners, Otsego capped an undefeated girls cross country season with a Division 2 state championship over the weekend. The Bulldogs will be the overwhelming favorite to defend their title in 2023, but the scary part for the rest of the Division 2 field is that three or four championships aren’t out of the question for this young and confident Otsego squad.

OTSEGO, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO