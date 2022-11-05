Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor-area volleyball regional results, schedule for championship games
ANN ARBOR – Two Ann Arbor-area volleyball teams remained in the postseason tournament after Tuesday’s regional semifinal games and will now put their seasons on the line again in the regional final round on Thursday. Check out the regional semifinal results and the regional final schedule below. --
Hanover-Horton pulls out four-set win over Grass Lake
SPRINGPORT -- Hanover-Horton rallied to take the first set, then after a rally fell short in the second, pulled out wins in the third and fourth to beat Grass Lake 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 on Tuesday in the Division 3 regional semifinal. The Comets will take on Pewamo-Westphalia, a 25-21,...
No. 2 Northville volleyball survives No. 8 Mercy and rafters for 3-1 win
LINCOLN PARK -- It did not take long to realize both the Northville and Farmington Hills Mercy volleyball teams were going to be locked in a tense battle on Tuesday night. With Northville entering the match ranked No. 2 in Division 1 and Mercy ranked No. 8, both were battling for a region championship berth at Lincoln Park High School.
See Ann Arbor-area volleyball regional schedule
ANN ARBOR – Three Ann Arbor-area volleyball teams claimed district championships last week and they will now compete for regional titles this week. Check out the regional final schedule for Ann Arbor Skyline, Saline and Milan below. -- DIVISION 1. Regional 4 hosted by Brownstown Woodhaven. Nov. 8. 5...
State title is just the beginning for Otsego’s rising girls cross country team
OTSEGO, MI – With only one senior in its top seven runners, Otsego capped an undefeated girls cross country season with a Division 2 state championship over the weekend. The Bulldogs will be the overwhelming favorite to defend their title in 2023, but the scary part for the rest of the Division 2 field is that three or four championships aren’t out of the question for this young and confident Otsego squad.
Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for Nov. 2-8
It is once again time to highlight fall athletes in our Athlete of the Week poll. Voting will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday night and the winners will be announced on Monday morning. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please...
Grand Rapids volleyball scores: Regional finals next for Tuesday’s winners
Six Grand Rapids area volleyball teams have advanced in the state tournament. Check out who won regional semifinal matches Tuesday night and what’s next.
Fall National Signing Day: Ann Arbor-area student-athletes make college choices
ANN ARBOR – Several Ann Arbor-area high school senior athletes put pen to paper on Wednesday as they signed national letters intent to continue their athletic careers. The signing period on Wednesday was extended to all sports except for football. The early signing period for football is scheduled for Dec. 21.
Eastern Michigan men’s basketball wins regular season opener without Emoni Bates
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates was in attendance but did not play in Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball’s regular season opening win over Wayne State, 75-66, on Monday night. The former 5-star recruit sat on the bench in his EMU jumpsuit but did not see game action. It...
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach
PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB
KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
No regrets for White Pigeon volleyball senior sidelined with third ACL tear
WHITE PIGEON, MI – Waves of emotion flooded Jaylee McBride, as she watched her White Pigeon volleyball teammates take the court for a final time during last week’s district quarterfinal matchup with Constantine. Sidelined with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, it was an unceremonious end for the senior...
Emoni Bates expected to play vs. Michigan after missing EMU’s season opener
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates did not suit up for Eastern Michigan’s regular season opening win over Wayne State on Monday but is expected to be back in action Friday against No. 22 Michigan. Bates, who played in EMU’s exhibition game on Oct. 27, was in attendance but did...
‘Her time has come’: Michigan’s Michelle Sidor ready for special senior year
ANN ARBOR -- Erin Batth arrived in Ann Arbor last spring with no preconceptions about the Michigan women’s basketball roster. One player stood out because of her enthusiasm, work ethic, and on-court skills.
On opening night, Michigan basketball shows potential, still figuring itself out
ANN ARBOR -- There were 200 games involving Division I men’s basketball teams on Monday, the start of the new season, and surely many featured teams trying to figure out their best lineups. But Michigan, with nine new players, is a full-on work in progress. “I’m still feeling the...
Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023
On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
Vote for the fifth finalist for the Michigan Football Player of the Year award
MLive has revealed the first four finalists for the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award. Now it’s time for fans to select a fifth finalist. Vote now and as often as you want for the individual you want to be the fifth finalist for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Share this article with as many people as possible to gain votes.
12 Kalamazoo-area runners earn all-state honors at 2022 cross country finals
KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 2,000 runners wrapped up their high school cross country seasons Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for the 2022 state meet. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph produced some challenging conditions, but 12 Kalamazoo-area runners persevered to claim all-state honors by placing in the top 30 of their respective races.
Ex-Michigan basketball players post big numbers in debuts for new schools
In his first game at Arizona State, Frankie Collins scored more points than he ever did in his lone season at Michigan. The sophomore point guard led all scorers with 21 points in a 62-59 win over visiting Tarleton State on Monday, the first day of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
