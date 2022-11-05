Desmond Howard: Clemson got too much credit from playoff committee in initial rankings

On ESPN’s College GameDay , Desmond Howard was asked who he thinks got too much credit from the College Football Playoff committee in the first rankings that were unveiled this past Tuesday .

Howard pointed to Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC), which came in at No. 4 in the initial rankings ahead of Michigan (No. 5), Alabama (No. 6) and TCU (No. 7).

“I thought Clemson did (get too much credit). To put Clemson over Michigan and over TCU, I thought was a pretty strong statement by the committee,” Howard said.

“You look at Clemson, they’ve been a team that we’ve been kind of on the fence about the whole season because DJ Uiagalelei, he just hasn’t been a consistently great performer. Playing against Syracuse, he got benched, brought in Cade Klubnik. So, I think Clemson’s the team.”

After the 27-21 win over Syracuse and the ensuing bye week, Clemson will return to action tonight at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).

