ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Ga. Tech rallies to slip past Va. Tech 28-27

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNShi_0j0A1Df600

In his second career start, Zach Pyron threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the final 10 minutes as Georgia Tech rallied for a 28-27 Atlantic Coast Conference win over Virginia Tech Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.

The Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) were down by 11 points early in the fourth quarter but with Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5) threatening to add to its lead, Georgia Tech forced a turnover to trigger the comeback.

With 9:02 left, Pyron threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Nate McCollum. Then with 3:30 to go, Pyron scrambled up the middle for a 9-yard touchdown run.

With starting quarterback Jeff Sims out for the second straight game with a sprained foot, true freshman Pyron took advantage of his opportunity as Georgia Tech snapped its two-game losing streak.

It was the sixth straight loss for Virginia Tech, its longest skid since 1987, when legendary coach Frank Beamer was in his rookie season.

The Hokies got a 90-yard punt return touchdown from Tucker Holloway with 50 seconds left in the first half.

Then in the third quarter, linebacker Keli Lawson scored when he batted a Pyron pass into the air, gathered it in and ran seven yards to the end zone to put Virginia Tech up 27-16.

But early in the fourth quarter, Georgia Tech’s D’Quan Douse jarred the ball from the grasp of Keshawn King, and Makius Scott recovered at the Yellow Jackets’ 10. Five plays later, Pyron threw his touchdown pass to McCollum.

On the ensuing possession, Clayton Powell-Lee halted a Virginia Tech drive with an interception, which gave Georgia Tech possession at its own 26. Pyron then directed a 74-yard drive which he capped with his touchdown run.

On Virginia Tech’s next possession, Douse helped wrap up the win with a sack. He was credited with 2 1/2 sacks, while teammate Charlie Thomas finished with 16 tackles. Powell-Lee wrapped it up with a fumble recovery with 48 seconds left.

Gavin Stewart made three field goals for Georgia Tech and now is 12-for-12 on the season.

It was the fourth straight win at Lane Stadium for Georgia Tech, which forced four turnovers and now has 22 takeaways this season. The Yellow Jackets entered the game No. 3 in the FBS in turnover margin at plus-13.

Dontae Smith put Georgia Tech up 7-0 in the first quarter with a tackle-breaking burst off right tackle, running 29 yards for a touchdown.

Pyron finished with 19 completions in 32 attempts for 253 yards and added 66 yards on 17 rushes. McCollum had seven catches for 103 yards.

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells completed 14 of 25 passes for 164 yards. But his interception and two fumbles were costly.

In his first action as a punt returner, Holloway set the Hokies’ record for the most punt return yards in a single game, finishing with 188 yards on seven punt returns. Antonio Freeman previously set the record (164) in 1994.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
pmg-va.com

Tide downs Devils to seize No. 1 seed

Predominantly a second-half team in 2022, Galax didn’t wait around this time. Having dominated after halftime for most of the season, the Maroon Tide scored 24 consecutive points to break a first-quarter tie and dealt Grayson County a 31-14 Mountain Empire District defeat in the regular season finale Friday at Galax High School.
GALAX, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WSLS

Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) - Professional hockey is about to have a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
cbtnews.com

Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
ATLANTA, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
cardinalnews.org

Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia

If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Kanode, Gary Lynn

Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy