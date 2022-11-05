Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next
Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season. Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Sean Payton Addresses Rumors About His Coaching Future
Sean Payton retired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints shortly after the 2021 season. Since then, Payton has spent his time with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for their weekend NFL shows. Although seemingly happy with his broadcasting role, Payton may be eyeing a return to ...
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Performance
Another week of Sunday Night Football, another Cris Collinsworth performance. Collinsworth is on the call for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday night. NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth's performance on NBC. "You gotta be some kind of sick bastard...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game
"Monday Night Football" has seen upsets in back-to-back weeks: the Patriots lost to the Bears at home in Week 7 while the Browns beat the Bengals badly in Week 8 at home. Could we see another upset in Week 9? It certainly seems possible. The Saints (3-5) are preparing to...
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency
Now that the 2022 MLB season has concluded, 10 Dodgers officially hit the market for the upcoming off-season.
Kadarius Toney has more yards after first snap with Chiefs than he did all season with Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting WR Kadarius Toney involved in his first action with the team. Toney drew his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” On the opening snap of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney on a quick wide receiver screen. It’s the type of play that Toney is expected to excel in because it allows him to showcase his quickness and elusiveness. Toney recorded two yards on the pass, though he caught it several yards behind the line of scrimmage.
Tom Brady's new historic feat even blew Bill Belichick's mind
It isn’t easy to surprise New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick these days, but then again, there’s never been a player like Tom Brady before. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in NFL history to eclipse 100,000 passing yards on Sunday, while also leading his team on a game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Rams.
thecomeback.com
Insane stat shows how bad Raiders, Josh McDaniels are failing
Things were already going poorly for new coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t get any better in that game. The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 27-20, moving Las Vegas to 2-6. More frustrating for the Raiders and their fans is that Vegas held 17-0 in the second quarter. Even worse than that, those blown leads have been a theme of the season — to a staggering degree.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects Chiefs to be in a dogfight for AFC’s top seed
The AFC conference standings are already tight at the top.
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
NBC Sports
Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season
The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North. Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark...
NBC Sports
Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special
The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
NBC Sports
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL Season is in full gear. This week it’s the LA Chargers vs the San Francisco 49ers. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Every Sunday Night Football game this season will...
Coy Gibbs, son of legendary Washington coach Joe Gibbs, dies at 49
There was sad news out of NASCAR Sunday when Joe Gibbs Racing tweeted that the racing team’s co-owner, Coy Gibbs, had died in his sleep at the age of 49. Gibbs, the son of legendary Washington coach Joe Gibbs, spent four seasons with the NFL team from 2004-07 as an offensive assistant during his father’s second stint coaching the then-Redskins.
NBC Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich
The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
How Under-The-Radar Roster Move Paid Off For Patriots Vs. Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ decision to sign veteran punter Michael Palardy to their practice squad two weeks ago was viewed as an ominous sign for the struggling Jake Bailey. But it wound up benefiting a different New England specialist. Palardy, unlike Bailey and most other NFL punters,...
Comments / 0