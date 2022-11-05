Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
wabe.org
U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker, Governor Brian Kemp beats Stacey Abrams, Georgia midterm election results
Political Breakfast goes live as Georgia’s midterm election results continue to trickle in. Stacey Abrams lost to GOP incumbent Governor Brian Kemp by about 10 points. What happened with the Abrams campaign? Where does Georgia’s Democratic party go from here?. Plus, the U.S. Senate race is likely going...
wabe.org
LIVE: Georgia Votes 2022 election coverage
Watch local 2022 election coverage LIVE from Georgia. As 2022 Election results start coming in, Atlanta’s local NPR and PBS affiliate has you covered for the latest on local races. From Walker vs. Warnock in the special election for Georgia’s Senate seat to Kemp vs. Abrams in the gubernatorial, Georgia politics are front-and-center on the national stage this election cycle. As your source for local, nonprofit and independent news, WABE is here to provide updates and analysis from our award-winning journalists and local #gapol experts.
wabe.org
Warnock makes Election Day campaign stop at alma mater
Sen. Raphael Warnock held his last public campaign stop on familiar turf: his alma mater. Warnock, who is in a tight race with Republican Herschel Walker, spoke with students at Morehouse College Tuesday afternoon and urged them to rally their friends and classmates to the polls in the final hours of voting in Georgia’s midterm.
Live results: Georgia Senate, governor’s races
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Secretary of State, Attorney General, Lt. Governor and more
In addition to governor and senator, many top Georgia seats were on the line in the 2022 midterm election. Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger overcame the challenge of Democrat Bee Nguyen. More Georgia results:. Democrat Jen Jordan faced Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Here is a list...
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's governor race | Kemp projected winner, Abrams concedes
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Brian Kemp is now projected to win this race. With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
fox5atlanta.com
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated...
Stacey Abrams campaign expects ‘very big’ voter turnout in Georgia election
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is confident she will secure the governor’s mansion Tuesday despite the impact of what her One Georgia campaign team called incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp’s “voter suppression regime.” In a press call Monday, campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said Abrams is in a stronger position now than she was at the […]
Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket
Hall's cross-party endorsement is reminiscent of former state Sen. Vernon Jones's dalliance with the right. The post Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket appeared first on NewsOne.
Atlanta Daily World
‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia
The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
WKRC
Stacey Abrams claims 'Black men' fooled by 'misinformation' are dampening her poll numbers
ATLANTA (TND) — Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams believes misinformation "targeted" at Black men is the reason she experienced a decline in support from Black voters in a new Marist poll. Unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation,” Abrams said on MSNBC’s “Velshi”...
wabe.org
Candidates make last-day appeals to Georgia voters
Georgia candidates sought to eke out more votes Monday, making last-day appeals in races for governor and senator after 2.5 million ballots were cast early and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to influence voters. With total turnout that could exceed 4.5 million by the end of Tuesday’s election,...
NAACP President Encourages Georgia To Turn ‘Black’ on Election Day
During a tour of Atlanta-area churches on Sunday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson made a statement to the state of Georgia encouraging voters to make an impact this year. According to The Hill, Johnson said he hopes the state turns “Black” on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Although they...
Comments / 0