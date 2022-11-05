ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor election results | County by county map

ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

LIVE: Georgia Votes 2022 election coverage

Watch local 2022 election coverage LIVE from Georgia. As 2022 Election results start coming in, Atlanta’s local NPR and PBS affiliate has you covered for the latest on local races. From Walker vs. Warnock in the special election for Georgia’s Senate seat to Kemp vs. Abrams in the gubernatorial, Georgia politics are front-and-center on the national stage this election cycle. As your source for local, nonprofit and independent news, WABE is here to provide updates and analysis from our award-winning journalists and local #gapol experts.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Warnock makes Election Day campaign stop at alma mater

Sen. Raphael Warnock held his last public campaign stop on familiar turf: his alma mater. Warnock, who is in a tight race with Republican Herschel Walker, spoke with students at Morehouse College Tuesday afternoon and urged them to rally their friends and classmates to the polls in the final hours of voting in Georgia’s midterm.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's governor race | Kemp projected winner, Abrams concedes

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Brian Kemp is now projected to win this race. With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term

ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Stacey Abrams campaign expects ‘very big’ voter turnout in Georgia election

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is confident she will secure the governor’s mansion Tuesday despite the impact of what her One Georgia campaign team called incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp’s “voter suppression regime.” In a press call Monday, campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said Abrams is in a stronger position now than she was at the […]
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia

The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Candidates make last-day appeals to Georgia voters

Georgia candidates sought to eke out more votes Monday, making last-day appeals in races for governor and senator after 2.5 million ballots were cast early and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to influence voters. With total turnout that could exceed 4.5 million by the end of Tuesday’s election,...
GEORGIA STATE

