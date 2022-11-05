Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
‘The View’ Cuts to Commercial to Cut Off Argument Between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin: You’re ‘Twisting What I Said’
"Sunny, we heard your point, I'm trying to make you consider a perspective you haven't before," Farah Griffin shot back
Popculture
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
‘The Masked Singer': Milkshake Admits His Costume Was ‘Hands Down’ More of a Challenge Than Wearing Football Pads
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Running and tackling may be hard on the body, but according to “The Masked Singer” contestant Milkshake, football pads are a breeze compared to his costume on the show. Sunday marked ’90s night on the...
Man Stands Up for Teenager Being Bullied at the Airport and Wins Our Hearts
Not everyone would've intervened like this.
‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home Another Pair of Contestants: And Walrus and Milkshake Are…
In honor of '90s night on the show, the judges said "bye, bye, bye" to two new contestants
Leslie Phillips, Veteran British Actor Who Voiced the Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter’ Films, Dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the veteran British actor who famously voiced the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” films, has died. He was 98 years old. The BBC confirmed the news via his agent, Jonathan Lloyd, who said Phillips died peacefully in his sleep on Monday. Also beloved in his...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 8: ’90s Week Brings ‘Barbie Girl,’ Vanilla Ice and a Double Elimination
The show also paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter, who competed on the show in Season 9
Jeremy Strong Nearly Played Scrawny Version of Chris Evans’ Captain America in ‘The First Avenger’
The Emmy winner auditioned for the pre-superhero version of Captain America, for which Evans face would be CGI'd in
‘The Masked Singer': Walrus Was Amazed the Judges Didn’t Guess Him, Considering How Often His Name Has Come Up in Past Seasons
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Joey Lawrence is a name that has come up in many a judges guesses over the course of “The Masked Singer,” even as recently as a few weeks ago. But somehow, it only came to one judge’s mind on Sunday night, and Lawrence himself is thoroughly amused by that.
Leah Remini Says She and Paul Haggis Are ‘Top Enemies’ of Scientology in Final Testimony of Rape Trial
The "King of Queens" star said harassment from the church is "a constant threat" and is "not something that has ended"
‘Bar Fight!’ Review: Bitter Aftertaste Hangs Over Flat Romantic Dramedy
A sitcom episode stretched out to snapping point, “Bar Fight!” made have made for a mildly amusing 22 minutes. But you may need a few drinks to get through the full hour and a half. It certainly doesn’t help that there’s not a single person here worth the...
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
A complete refresh of the ensemble is in order for the penultimate season
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast Weighs in on That Disclaimer Drama: ‘It’s Patronizing to the Audience’
Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville tell TheWrap what they think about calls to label the Netflix series as fiction
New ‘Glass Onion’ Trailer Finds Edward Norton Predicting His Own Murder (Video)
Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is summoned to detect a murder that hasn't happened yet in the "Knives Out" sequel
‘Devotion’ Filmmaker J.D. Dillard No Longer Developing ‘Star Wars’ Movie for Lucasfilm (Exclusive)
Dillard is also no longer involved with the "Rocketeer" sequel at Disney
‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘The Acolyte’ Adds Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen as Filming Begins
The Disney+ series, set before "The Phantom Menace," also added Rebecca Henderson and Dean-Charles Chapman
Ratings: ABC’s ‘On the Road to the CMA Awards’ Attracts 1.4 Million Viewers
The behind-the-scenes Luke Bryan-hosted special marked Wynonna Judd's return to the stage following the death of her mother
