New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
