ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
ZEELAND, MI
WWMTCw

Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities found a 60-year-old man who deputies said wandered away from his group Monday,. David Bolen, who deputies said has the mentality of a child, was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. from the Cascade Township Library Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
KENT COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is reporting no injuries from an early morning structure fire that happened on Sunday, November 6. The fire department responded to 99 Illinois Street around 3:49 a.m. and found that the fire had started on the outside of the home and had extended into the first and second-floor walls.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

House lost to fire in Henrietta Township

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
MUNITH, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.

CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
1077 WRKR

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy