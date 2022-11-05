Read full article on original website
Drivers of two stolen cars led police on chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A person stole a car and fled from police early Wednesday morning. An Oshtemo Township resident had their car stolen, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office learned Nov. 9. The theft was reported as a possible carjacking in Allegan County, the sheriff’s office said.
Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigating after two people shot in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday.
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
Two teenagers taken to ProMedica following Sunday afternoon all terrain vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two teenagers were injured Sunday afternoon in a all terrain vehicle crash on North Union City Road just south of Dayburg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash involving a Polaris RZR 1000 side by side vehicle in a tall grass private field was reported at about 1:10 p.m.
1 dead after apartment fire in Plainwell
A woman is dead after a late night apartment fire in Plainwell on Saturday. It happened around 11:20.
Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities found a 60-year-old man who deputies said wandered away from his group Monday,. David Bolen, who deputies said has the mentality of a child, was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. from the Cascade Township Library Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is reporting no injuries from an early morning structure fire that happened on Sunday, November 6. The fire department responded to 99 Illinois Street around 3:49 a.m. and found that the fire had started on the outside of the home and had extended into the first and second-floor walls.
House lost to fire in Henrietta Township
MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
Holland man in critical condition after crashing vehicle into trees
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized Sunday morning, Oct. 6, after losing control of his vehicle and hitting several trees. The man, who was not identified, is in critical but stable condition, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 1:59 a.m. report...
Fire marshal investigating Battle Creek house fire
BATTLE CREEK, MI – The state Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a residential fire Sunday morning, Nov. 6, that caused roughly $45,000 worth of damage. Battle Creek firefighters responded to a 3:49 a.m. report of a residential structure fire at 99 Illinois Street. Crews arrived at the...
Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.
CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
City manager ‘frustrated’ with investigation of complaints against Kalamazoo police chief
KALAMAZOO, MI -- After several citizens asked about the investigation of complaints alleging harassment filed against Kalamazoo’s public safety chief, City Manager Jim Ritsema shared his thoughts. “I am frustrated with how long this has taken,” City Manager Jim Ritsema said at the commission meeting on Monday, Nov, 7,...
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
Sewer, railroad crossing repair projects to temporarily close Battle Creek roads
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers might want to find another way around Battle Creek for the next few days. Various roads in Battle Creek are expected to be temporarily closed starting Tuesday for ongoing sewer and railroad crossing repairs, according to city officials. Battle Creek construction: Battle Creek construction...
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office receives grant for needed rescue equipment
MARHSALL, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriffs office is expected to receive a gift that could help save lives. The gift is a grant from the Marshall Community Foundation of about $4,600 to purchase critical equipment for the sheriff's office. Calhoun County: Donation to fund generator, keep COVID-19 vaccines...
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
