Northwest Iowa legislative races see a tinge of competition
Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City were essentially over before they even began, the same could not be said for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both were able to take it easy as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux City's...
Republicans oust Democrats for Woodbury County state legislature seats
SIOUX CITY -- Republicans ousted Democrats to represent Woodbury County for Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2. Voters on Tuesday elected two Republicans for their first terms in the Iowa legislature. Unofficial results show Rocky De Witt was elected for Iowa Senate with 55 percent of the...
Steve King, former Iowa Congressman, speaks at Woodbury County Republicans election watch party
Steve King, former Iowa Congressman, talks about electing conservatives during an election watch party held by the Woodbury County Republicans Tuesday night. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Bittinger elected to fill Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat
SIOUX CITY -- Republicans retained control of all five seats on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. Dan Bittinger received 62% of the vote, defeating Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger 17,242-10,504 in the District 2 race to win his first term in office. Results are unofficial. Bittinger will replace Republican Justin...
Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials confirmed Monday evening they are investigating allegations of election misconduct on the part of a poll worker in the county. Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms. Sheehan, who has himself endorsed the amendment, said a formal complaint was received late Monday afternoon.
North Sioux City residents vote to keep cap on medical cannabis facilities
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The number of licenses for medical marijuana establishments will continue to be capped in North Sioux City, after Initiated Measure 5 was defeated in Tuesday's special election. The ballot question received 583 "no" votes to 243 "yes" votes, meaning the current restrictions will remain in...
Clay County, S.D., voters approve $42.8M jail bond issue
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Travis Mockler admitted he was pessimistic about the chances Clay County voters would approve a bond issue for a new Public Safety Center, especially given the $42.8 million cost. But the voters surprised him, giving a bit over 60% approval to the project, which includes a 44-bed...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
The Arena Invitational is Dec. 15-17
SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center will host three days of girls and boys high school basketball, as well as a college matchup, during the Arena Invitational, which runs Dec. 15-17. "We have multiple Division I college recruits and commits that are going to be playing over the course of these three days," Dustin Cooper, director of The Arena Sports Academy said during a news conference Monday. "We are extremely passionate and feel extremely fortunate to be part of such an event."
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Michael Mace, 20, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of ammunition as a felon. He was sentenced Friday. According...
IDOT sets meetings to discuss Gordon Drive viaduct replacement
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has scheduled virtual and in-person public information meetings about the proposed replacement of the Gordon Drive viaduct and Bacon Creek conduit in Sioux City. The in-person meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 15 in meeting room gallery C-1 at the...
Improper bolts, lack of inspections caused Woodbury County LEC walls to fall
SIOUX CITY – Re-used and improper selection of anchor bolts as well as lack of inspections contributed to the failure of walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. The LEC Authority discussed the incident report on Tuesday surrounding why the interior walls collapsed and what is going...
Galva ethanol plant agrees to pay $320,000 penalty for EPA violations
GALVA, Iowa -- A Galva ethanol producer has reached a settlement with federal regulators in which it will pay a $320,000 civil penalty for alleged violations of the Renewable Fuel Standard program. Quad County Corn Processors also agreed to retire more than 438,000 renewable fuel credits. The U.S. Environmental Protection...
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City man, previously sentenced for domestic abuse, charged in stabbing of ex-girlfriend
SIOUX CITY — A convicted felon with two prior sentences for domestic abuse admitted to "sticking" his ex-girlfriend with a knife Monday at her Leeds home, according to court documents. Faron Starr, 37, was taken into police custody at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a Sioux City hospital, where the...
Dome is home for Remsen St. Mary's football seniors
REMSEN, Iowa -- It started in third grade, the first year they could play competitive football. Eight young boys -- they'd add a ninth the following year -- all watching Remsen St. Mary's have success on the football field. As they won one youth league game after another, they talked about all the games they planned to win once they got into high school.
Leeds stabbing suspect in Sioux City police custody
SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted in connection with a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds is in police custody. The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that Faron Starr, 37, was located at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. At around 7:28 a.m. Monday, Sioux City police received a report of...
UPDATED: Sioux City police are searching for suspect in Monday morning stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are on the lookout for a man suspected in a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Investigators are searching for Faron Starr, 37, in the incident. He is 6 feet 2...
