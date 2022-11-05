ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa legislative races see a tinge of competition

Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City were essentially over before they even began, the same could not be said for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bittinger elected to fill Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat

SIOUX CITY -- Republicans retained control of all five seats on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. Dan Bittinger received 62% of the vote, defeating Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger 17,242-10,504 in the District 2 race to win his first term in office. Results are unofficial. Bittinger will replace Republican Justin...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials confirmed Monday evening they are investigating allegations of election misconduct on the part of a poll worker in the county. Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms. Sheehan, who has himself endorsed the amendment, said a formal complaint was received late Monday afternoon.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Clay County, S.D., voters approve $42.8M jail bond issue

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Travis Mockler admitted he was pessimistic about the chances Clay County voters would approve a bond issue for a new Public Safety Center, especially given the $42.8 million cost. But the voters surprised him, giving a bit over 60% approval to the project, which includes a 44-bed...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

The Arena Invitational is Dec. 15-17

SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center will host three days of girls and boys high school basketball, as well as a college matchup, during the Arena Invitational, which runs Dec. 15-17. "We have multiple Division I college recruits and commits that are going to be playing over the course of these three days," Dustin Cooper, director of The Arena Sports Academy said during a news conference Monday. "We are extremely passionate and feel extremely fortunate to be part of such an event."
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Michael Mace, 20, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of ammunition as a felon. He was sentenced Friday. According...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

IDOT sets meetings to discuss Gordon Drive viaduct replacement

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has scheduled virtual and in-person public information meetings about the proposed replacement of the Gordon Drive viaduct and Bacon Creek conduit in Sioux City. The in-person meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 15 in meeting room gallery C-1 at the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Galva ethanol plant agrees to pay $320,000 penalty for EPA violations

GALVA, Iowa -- A Galva ethanol producer has reached a settlement with federal regulators in which it will pay a $320,000 civil penalty for alleged violations of the Renewable Fuel Standard program. Quad County Corn Processors also agreed to retire more than 438,000 renewable fuel credits. The U.S. Environmental Protection...
GALVA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dome is home for Remsen St. Mary's football seniors

REMSEN, Iowa -- It started in third grade, the first year they could play competitive football. Eight young boys -- they'd add a ninth the following year -- all watching Remsen St. Mary's have success on the football field. As they won one youth league game after another, they talked about all the games they planned to win once they got into high school.
REMSEN, IA
Sioux City Journal

Leeds stabbing suspect in Sioux City police custody

SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted in connection with a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds is in police custody. The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that Faron Starr, 37, was located at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. At around 7:28 a.m. Monday, Sioux City police received a report of...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy