Northwest Arkansas, River Valley have several races headed to runoffs

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Several elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are headed to runoffs. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote. In municipal races, runoff can be avoided if that leading candidate gets more than 40% and no other candidate gets 20% or more.
Damage mounts from Friday’s tornado

Damage continued to mount from Friday’s tornado that hit the OK Food feed mills and skated the eastern part of town, narrowly avoided the more populated part of the city. The tornado knocked over a fuel tank, removed the awning covering the fuel section, destroyed a garage door, knocked down trees and limbs, and removed half of the roof from a house across the street (See photo gallery HERE).
Tornado Reports | Official NWS surveys across Arkansas & Oklahoma (Nov 4)

HEAVENER, Okla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Oklahoma on Friday, Nov 4. Two of the tornadoes hit LeFlore County. NWS confirmed two separate EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Heavener and Honobia. Tap HERE for our interactive radar for...
Damage reported from Friday's severe storms

Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
Pictures from tornado damage in Heavener

Click on image to see a larger picture. These are pictures of the damage that was caused when a tornado hit the OK Foods feed mill during Friday night’s storm. The tornado knocked over a fuel tank, removed the awning covering the fuel section, destroyed a garage door, knocked down trees and limbs, and removed half of the roof from a house across the street.
Multi-vehicle crash takes place in Barling, injuries reported

BARLING, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 59 near K Street in Barling on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is reporting several injuries but no details were released. Deputies and other area officers are on their way to the scene to assist.
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel

--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
