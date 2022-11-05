Read full article on original website
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from yesterday’s storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley have several races headed to runoffs
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Several elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are headed to runoffs. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote. In municipal races, runoff can be avoided if that leading candidate gets more than 40% and no other candidate gets 20% or more.
heavenerledger.com
Damage mounts from Friday’s tornado
Damage continued to mount from Friday’s tornado that hit the OK Food feed mills and skated the eastern part of town, narrowly avoided the more populated part of the city. The tornado knocked over a fuel tank, removed the awning covering the fuel section, destroyed a garage door, knocked down trees and limbs, and removed half of the roof from a house across the street (See photo gallery HERE).
5newsonline.com
Tornado Reports | Official NWS surveys across Arkansas & Oklahoma (Nov 4)
HEAVENER, Okla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Oklahoma on Friday, Nov 4. Two of the tornadoes hit LeFlore County. NWS confirmed two separate EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Heavener and Honobia. Tap HERE for our interactive radar for...
KHBS
Damage reported from Friday's severe storms
Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
Deer crashes through glass door during a church service in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith church had an unexpected guest during Sunday morning's service. At East Side Baptist, a deer crashed through one of the glass doors and ran through the children's area of the church which consisted of slides and obstacle courses. Thankfully the kids had...
heavenerledger.com
Pictures from tornado damage in Heavener
Click on image to see a larger picture. These are pictures of the damage that was caused when a tornado hit the OK Foods feed mill during Friday night’s storm. The tornado knocked over a fuel tank, removed the awning covering the fuel section, destroyed a garage door, knocked down trees and limbs, and removed half of the roof from a house across the street.
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling
A multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling near K Street on November 8.
Multi-vehicle crash takes place in Barling, injuries reported
BARLING, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 59 near K Street in Barling on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is reporting several injuries but no details were released. Deputies and other area officers are on their way to the scene to assist.
KHBS
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, voters in and out in a few minutes at Creekmore Park
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Voters from across the area cast ballots at the Creekmore Park vote center.Follow this link for maps of vote centers near you. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice," Tara Sullivan said. "I think everyone should vote and stand up for what you...
KHBS
LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
OHP: Adair 6-year-old drowns in floodwaters
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old has drowned due to floodwaters in the Adair County area.
Father’s body found near Stilwell after 6-year-old drowns Friday
STILWELL, Okla. — UPDATE (11/7/22 1:40 P.M.) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of 43-year-old Tylen Turman was found around 9:45 a.m. about 11 miles northwest of where he was lost in floodwaters on Friday. ---------- Fire Chief Terry Smith with the Highway 100 West Volunteer...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
fourstateshomepage.com
6-year-old Jay girl dead, man missing after vehicle swept away in flood waters
STILWELL, Okla. – A 6-year-old Jay girl has died and a 43-year-old Jay man is missing after their vehicle was swept away in flood waters near Stilwell, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The juvenile and the man along with a 14-year-old male and a 9-year-old female were all...
news9.com
Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel
--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
Tyson CFO arrested, fell asleep in wrong home
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home.
If You’re Looking for Fall Colors Take This Oklahoma Scenic Drive
If you're looking for fall colors this Oklahoma scenic drive is the place to go. Take a trip down this 54-mile winding mountain-top road for fantastic fall foliage and breathtaking views. Now's the time to plan your trip to see the best colors. It's the perfect daycation or quick weekend getaway that the entire family will enjoy.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
