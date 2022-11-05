Read full article on original website
PINSTACK Rolls Into San Antonio Today, November 8
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005429/en/ PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Antonio this year? This post covers Christmas San Antonio 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Antonio, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
12 San Antonio restaurants for delicious crispy fried chicken
Do you like yours spicy or sweet?
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels
San Antonio is understood most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the encircling missions that play an vital half in Texas historical past. Nevertheless, there are a stunning variety of stunning nature and outside areas that you may discover by climbing in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Nation is a superb playground for individuals who love the outside, particularly in the event you benefit from the number of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways aspect by aspect. We created this information to the very best hikes in and close to San Antonio that will help you plan your subsequent outside journey!
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this week
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Texas this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a healthy and affordable option for your grocery shopping, Sprouts Farmers Market is the place to be.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.
This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
flicksandfood.com
Top Catering Company to Host Awesome and Fun Interactive Charcuterie Classes
Top Catering Company is Bringing Back its Charcuterie Board Classes to Help Get Your Ready for the Holidays. Top catering company, Tim The Girl Catering will host two charcuterie classes in November and December 2022. The first class will take place on Wednesday, November 9th from 6pm-7:30pm, with the second being held on Wednesday, December 14th from 6pm-7:30pm. Both classes will be held at Ivy Hall Events located at 1127 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210.
tmpresale.com
Felipe Esparza in San Antonio, TX Mar 25th, 2023 – pre-sale code
A presale password for an upcoming Felipe Esparza presale is available below to TMpresale.com members! While this brief presale offer is on, you’ll have the chance to buy Felipe Esparza show tickets in advance of tickets go on sale to the public. You may not get another chance to...
San Antonio sweet shop Laika Cheesecake plans to open New Braunfels location
Construction on the space is set to begin this month and wrap up at the end of January.
KSAT 12
A list of discounts, freebies for veterans, active-duty military on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Friday marks Veterans Day, and it’s a day to honor those who served. To mark Veterans Day, restaurant chains, stores and businesses in the San Antonio area are offering freebies, deals and discounts for veterans and active-duty military members. See below for a list of...
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
Ella Austin Community Center gets a new look and a new life
SAN ANTONIO — She is a grand old lady in need of a facelift. The Ella Austin Community Center has been serving east San Antonio families for generations - so it is time for a long overdue upgrade. $23 million dollars in bond money and city funds are about...
KSAT 12
Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
flicksandfood.com
Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day
Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
KENS 5
Near 20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX
Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
KSAT 12
Share the Shoes drive collects shoes and socks for San Antonio kids in need
A good pair of socks and shoes is something so many families take for granted – and it is something that so many families need. It is time for Share the Shoes, an initiative to collect new socks and shoes to help kids in the community. KSAT Community is partnering with Zapatos and SAPD for the program.
Comedian Chris Rock comes to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for weekend of shows
Rock is topical in his comedy — particularly on the matter of race — but also adds an engaging autobiographical element by talking about his formative years.
KSAT 12
Netflix’s Taco Chronicles to highlight several San Antonio restaurants
The Netflix series Taco Chronicles’ third season premieres this month and will feature four of San Antonio’s very own taco restaurants. El Pastor Es Mi Senor, Naco Mexican Eatery, Con Huevos, and 2M Smokehouse have all confirmed that they will be on the episode that drops on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
