Sporting News

What happened to Mark Andrews? Latest news, updates as Ravens TE deals with knee, shoulder injuries

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been without their top pass-catching target for much of the past few weeks. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews has seen his season blighted by various injuries. He's been his usual productive self when he sees the field, nabbing five touchdowns so far. But as the year has progressed, his durability hasn't — at least when compared to years past.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game

The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

What channel is Ravens vs. Saints on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 9

It's the future vs. questions surrounding the future on "Monday Night Football" this week. The Saints have had an up-and-down season but are coming off a high with their a Week 8 shutout win over the Raiders. First-round pick Chris Olave was without a touchdown reception in the matchup, but the receiver is still putting together a Rookie of the Year-type campaign, with 37 receptions and 547 receiving yards at the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'

Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Fantasy TE Rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football

With key tight end contributors Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, Tyler Conklin, and Hunter Henry all on bye this week, our Week 10 fantasy TE rankings for standard leagues leave a lot to be desired. Reliable sleepers and waiver-wire streamers are tough to spot, so TD-or-bust options might find their way into more lineups than usual.
Sporting News

Seahawks' Pete Carroll takes subtle shot at Russell Wilson in praise of Geno Smith

The Seahawks' offense has been much better than anyone expected in 2022 with Geno Smith at quarterback, and coach Pete Carroll has a theory as to why. Carroll spoke about the efficiency of Seattle's offense in an interview on Seattle Sports 710 AM Wednesday. He explained that the team was utilizing a new way to relay the play from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to Smith, and he believes that is partly responsible for the team's success.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Falcons-Panthers single-game tournaments

The Falcons and Panthers kick off Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. These two NFC South squads just played each other in a wild Week 8 game that saw the Falcons escape with a 37-34 overtime win, and if Thursday night's game is anything close to what we saw a couple of weeks ago, NFL DFS players will be in a treat. This matchup might not wow the casual fan, but there are talented offensive players on both teams, which should help those in FanDuel single-game contests put together competitive lineups.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.

