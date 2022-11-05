Read full article on original website
WNY Weather Whiplash: 70 degrees to snow Thursday to Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York
The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
Zeldin on Bills stadium deal on WBEN: "It's important to honor commitments that were made."
Rep Gov nominee Lee Zeldin clarified his remarks about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal that he criticized in a debate two weeks ago. “I have a lot of problems on how Gov Hochul handled the process, but it’s important to honor commitments that are made
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
25th District: Joe Morelle declares victory, Singletary congratulates
New York's 25th congressional district was redrawn this year, alongside many other congressional and Senate districts.
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
MCSO searching for missing Parma man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
Some contested races, a polling location change amidst the fervor of Election Day
If you haven’t cast your vote yet, perhaps the upcoming Veterans Day can serve as inspiration for those not yet convinced that voting is a privilege thanks to the sacrifices of military service people. So this is it folks, you have from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today to get it done.
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Sinclairville man seriously injured in crash on Route 380 in the Town of Ellery
A Sinclairville man was seriously injured in a crash on Route 380 in the Town of Ellery Monday morning.
Election Day 2022: Who won the big races in Western New York?
Tune in at 9 p.m. for live elections coverage
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night
Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
AG James wins millions from notorious Buffalo landlord
New York Attorney General Letitia James won Monday a $5.1 million lawsuit against a notorious Buffalo landlord.
Even in deep-blue New York, election deniers question the 2020 election and Tuesday’s midterms
A crowd is forming in Amherst’s American Legion George F. Lamm Post hall on a September Monday night. Attendees — mostly older folks — take their seats under the hall’s disco ball and bingo board. Pizza, beer and wine are for sale in the lobby. It’s...
Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
