Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Barcelona is a Match for the Ages
With the Champions League round of sixteen draw in the book, the Europa League follows from Nyon, Switzerland. The final will take place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, but the route to get there is very different to years gone by. The third-placed teams from the UCL will be taking part in this round and they will meet the UEL runners-up. Here is the run-down from today’s UEFA Europa League draw!
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
Manchester United Have To Sign Players In January Or Will Face Huge Struggle In Top Four Battle
Manchester United will have to sign players in the January window if they are to stay in the battle for the top four.
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs Derby County live stream, TV channel, lineups, highlights, betting odds and score prediction for EFL Cup match
Unbeaten in six EFL Cup games by virtue of winning the competition in 2021/22, Liverpool begin their first trophy defence of the season when League One side Derby County visit Anfield on Wednesday. The Rams suffered something of an embarrassment on Sunday, spurning a two-goal lead at Torquay United as...
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: France team missing injured Kante, Pogba; Deadline dates for USMNT, England
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
How can Man Utd win the Europa League?
Manchester United potential route to victory in the Europa League should they overcome Barcelona in their two-legged play-off encounter.
Erik ten Hag expects response from Man Utd as they look for Aston Villa revenge
Erik ten Hag expects a response from Manchester United as they look for revenge against Aston Villa and Carabao Cup progress.Thursday’s Old Trafford encounter will be the sides’ second meeting in five days and the wounded Red Devils will be looking to make amends for Sunday’s tepid display in Birmingham.Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne struck early goals in Unai Emery’s first match as Villa boss, with Jacob Ramsey wrapping up a 3-1 win having earlier turned a hopeful Luke Shaw strike into his own net.That loss brought United’s nine-match unbeaten run to a halt and Ten Hag wants far better...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker
Manchester United are reportedly said to be interested in a Nigerian international striker from Napoli.
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp hopes his side can edge closer to the top four before the World Cup break. The Reds’ crucial win at Tottenham last time out means a win against Saints could see them as close as four points off fourth place heading into the World Cup break. That would be a great achievement given Liverpool’s struggles so far this season as they have been so inconsistent but Mohamed Salah is starting to get back to his best. However, there is plenty of intrigue off the pitch at Liverpool this week as their owners have confirmed they ‘would consider new shareholders’ amid reports they’re up for sale.
SB Nation
League Cup 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Derby County
From perennial favorites to challenge for promotion to the Premier League to fighting it out in League One, it's been a rapid and unexpected fall from grace for Derby County with financial mismanagement leaving them an entire league bellow where they might reasonably have expected to be. A League Cup tie against Liverpool and a visit to Anfield, though, offers the seven place Rams a shot at a little upset glory against what's likely to be a heavily changed Liverpool side.
BBC
European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights
The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
CBS Sports
Cremonese vs. AC Milan odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 8, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions
After Olivier Giroud scored twice to help clinch AC Milan's advancement to the knockout rounds of the 2022 UEFA Champions League, he scored once more in his club's Italian Serie A win last Saturday. Unfortunately for the Rossoneri, he won't be in the team on Tuesday when AC Milan faces Cremonese on Paramount+. Giroud picked up two yellow cards in his last start against Spezia, but manager Stefano Pioli might have given him the match off anyway, as Cremonese has yet to win a match outside of Coppa Italia play this season. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial with the promo code UEFA22 (expires 11/18/22).
Shaun Wane knows England will face a different Samoa in World Cup semi-final
England head coach Shaun Wane is expecting his side to come up against a “different team” in Samoa in their World Cup semi-final in London.This is not the first time the two sides have met, as England opened the tournament against Samoa in Newcastle last month and cruised to a 60-6 victory.Wane’s team finished top of Group A and reached the last four after beating Papua New Guinea 46-6 at the DW Stadium on Saturday, with Tommy Makinson setting an English World Cup record of 30 points, scoring five tries and kicking five goals.Samoa came into the tournament incredibly under-prepared,...
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Manchester City Vs Chelsea
Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup this evening, as some of our writers give their predictions for the match.
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
lastwordonsports.com
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Best Odds for November 9
Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, November 9 at the Emirates Stadium. The pair face off in the third round of the Carabao Cup with both equally as eager to make it into the next round. Arsenal vs Brighton Predictions. Arsenal Current Run of Form. Mikel Arteta has...
