Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions give Zylstra brothers a first; both activated for Sunday vs. Packers

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Brandon and Shane Zylstra have never played a football game together in their lives. That will change Sunday when the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

The Lions elevated both Brandon, a wide receiver, and Shane, a tight end, from their practice squad to their gameday roster Saturday.

Brandon, four years older than Shane, will help a receiving corps that's been riddled with injuries all season and lost Josh Reynolds to a back injury in practice this week . Reynolds is doubtful to play, and the Lions are without DJ Chark and Quintez Cephus, who are on injured reserve, and Jameson Williams, who has yet to play a down this season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3th57f_0j09y6yU00

MORE FROM BIRKETT: Lions vs. Packers: Dave Birkett's scouting report, prediction

Zylstra played nine special teams snaps for the Lions in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season. He had 29 catches the previous three seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Shane, 25, will add depth to the tight end position after the Lions traded T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings this week . He made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in the first three games before the Lions waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Brock Wright, Hockenson's replacement, must clear concussion protocol before returning to action Sunday.

LIONS VS. PACKERS GAME PREDICTIONS: Why we're split on who wins

The Lions also signed receiver Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

They had one open roster spot after Hockenson's departure.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions give Zylstra brothers a first; both activated for Sunday vs. Packers

