ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal

Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

America Recycles Day – “I Recycle” Pledge through Nov. 20

Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. America Recycles Day takes place annually on Nov. 15. Prince William County will join thousands of local organizers and Metropolitan Washington Council of Government (MWCOG) jurisdictions to celebrate America Recycles Day (ARD), a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful. Prince William County...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Phys.org

Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds

A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

Historic Manassas, Inc. Initiates Search for New Executive Director

Provided by Historic Manassas, Inc. Historic Manassas, Inc., a Main Street™ organization and the leading voice for historic preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in Historic Downtown Manassas since 1986, has initiated its search for a new Executive Director, following the resignation of long-time director Debbie Haight. The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledges the work that Debbie put into HMI and thanks her for 13 years of service.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Shining the Light on Residential Solar Energy Systems Installations

Provided by Prince William County Development Services. When it comes to owning a home, you want to ensure it is safe, secure, and well-maintained to provide you with the optimal living space for you and your family. Solar energy panels have become the modern way to upgrade property. Investing in...
mocoshow.com

Gaitherstowne Plaza Once Again Fully Leased Following $24.45 Million Sale This Past Summer

Divaris Real Estate has nnounced that the recently sold Gaitherstowne Plaza is once again fully leased with the signing of the last inline space to Tobacco Hut & Vape Inc, who took the remaining 1,003 SF in the center. The 70,639 SF Montgomery County shopping center, located at 206 – 300 N Frederick Avenue holds a tenant roster of many national and regional retailers including Gabe’s, AutoZone, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sherwin Williams, and others. Potential availability remains for the proposed pad site located at the signalized intersection of McBain Avenue & Chestnut Avenue. The pad site could contain a drive-thru according to the photo below.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax supervisors set hearing to eliminate ‘Lee’ from name of district

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Accessing Crisis Services in Prince William County

Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Express lanes project will soon close I-495 North exit to Dulles Toll Road

Starting next week, all drivers traveling north on the Capital Beltway through Tysons will share the same exit to get to the westbound Dulles Toll Road. The existing Exit 45 will be closed around Wednesday, Nov. 16, so construction can begin on a new bridge for the Beltway (I-495) over the toll road ramps, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday (Nov. 3).
TYSONS, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy