Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Recognizes National Adoption Day
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. National Adoption Day is Nov. 19, 2022, and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently proclaimed Nov. 19 as Adoption Day in Prince William County. The proclamation recognized that all children in need deserve the chance at adoption. More than 100,000 children...
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Today Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center celebrates 50 years of serving Eastern Prince William County and surrounding areas. Dr. Carol Shapiro recalls being part of the hospital’s opening day ceremonies on Nov. 7, 1972. “When I walked through those doors, what I...
America Recycles Day – “I Recycle” Pledge through Nov. 20
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. America Recycles Day takes place annually on Nov. 15. Prince William County will join thousands of local organizers and Metropolitan Washington Council of Government (MWCOG) jurisdictions to celebrate America Recycles Day (ARD), a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful. Prince William County...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Historic Manassas, Inc. Initiates Search for New Executive Director
Provided by Historic Manassas, Inc. Historic Manassas, Inc., a Main Street™ organization and the leading voice for historic preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in Historic Downtown Manassas since 1986, has initiated its search for a new Executive Director, following the resignation of long-time director Debbie Haight. The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledges the work that Debbie put into HMI and thanks her for 13 years of service.
WAMU
The early surge in flu cases in the DC region has some experts worried about the winter ahead
Flu cases are surging in the D.C. region, months ahead of the typical peak months. Influenza and influenza-like illnesses are seeing an unusually early surge in the D.C. region and across the U.S., charting an unpredictable course for the rest of the winter as RSV cases overwhelm pediatric hospitals, and a potential increase in COVID cases looms.
Shining the Light on Residential Solar Energy Systems Installations
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. When it comes to owning a home, you want to ensure it is safe, secure, and well-maintained to provide you with the optimal living space for you and your family. Solar energy panels have become the modern way to upgrade property. Investing in...
mocoshow.com
Gaitherstowne Plaza Once Again Fully Leased Following $24.45 Million Sale This Past Summer
Divaris Real Estate has nnounced that the recently sold Gaitherstowne Plaza is once again fully leased with the signing of the last inline space to Tobacco Hut & Vape Inc, who took the remaining 1,003 SF in the center. The 70,639 SF Montgomery County shopping center, located at 206 – 300 N Frederick Avenue holds a tenant roster of many national and regional retailers including Gabe’s, AutoZone, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sherwin Williams, and others. Potential availability remains for the proposed pad site located at the signalized intersection of McBain Avenue & Chestnut Avenue. The pad site could contain a drive-thru according to the photo below.
Maryland, Virginia counties among many to be monitored for voting rights compliance
WASHINGTON — Voting polls in Maryland and Virginia counties were named among many to be monitored on Election Day for voting rights compliance, according to the Justice Department. Prince George's County, the City of Manassas, the City of Manassas Park and Prince William County will be four out of...
WTOP
Fairfax supervisors set hearing to eliminate ‘Lee’ from name of district
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay developer facing legal fight with residents over property access
The developer behind Belmont Bay in Woodbridge is facing a legal fight with existing residents over property access in an escalation of animosity spurred over the company’s development plans for the area. Belmont Bay LC and Osprey Golf Co. LLC are suing the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association after the...
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
WTOP
Va. attorney general who disagreed over role of SROs tours Alexandria High School
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Alexandria High School Monday, meeting with officials he disagreed with several months ago over the role of police in schools following a stabbing near the school that killed a student. Miyares toured the city’s only high school upon invitation from City of Alexandria Mayor...
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
Accessing Crisis Services in Prince William County
Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.
tysonsreporter.com
Express lanes project will soon close I-495 North exit to Dulles Toll Road
Starting next week, all drivers traveling north on the Capital Beltway through Tysons will share the same exit to get to the westbound Dulles Toll Road. The existing Exit 45 will be closed around Wednesday, Nov. 16, so construction can begin on a new bridge for the Beltway (I-495) over the toll road ramps, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday (Nov. 3).
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0