Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week
DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
Duluth Named One of the ‘Most Magical Christmas Towns’ in America
We're all familiar with the aesthetic of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. It's a cute little town, that is meticulously decorated for the holidays. They're filled with lots of locally owned establishments where old high school flames get rekindled thanks to a secret hot cocoa recipe and the spirit of Christmas. Or something like that.
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall week starts Monday
There is good news for you Duluth food lovers. Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall kicks off Monday November 7th. And the team in Downtown Duluth is excited to see you out and about this week for the celebration. Eat Downtown goes from November 7th to November 12th. It’s an initiative...
WDIO-TV
Food prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what shoppers have to say
Thanksgiving for some may be a bit pricier this year. According to market research reports from, IRI, predictions show that your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year, based on how retail prices in the four weeks through October compared to the same period in 2021. Cost estimates were from items including turkey and other meat, baking essentials, beverages and popular side dishes. People in Duluth are of no exception in feeling the financial crunch of this Thanksgiving season.
FOX 21 Online
Plant Bar Takes Place at Hoops Brewing
DULUTH, Minn. – One wouldn’t normally go to a brewery to pick out a plant, but that was the case in Duluth Saturday. Hoops Brewing hosted Succ it Up Buttercup as they put on a self-paced, open house style plant bar. People could select from a variety of...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Parks question: By slim margin, voters say no to changing the funding
Voters in Duluth said no to changes to the parks levy. It failed by just 202 votes: 18,262 no votes to 18,060 yes votes. The original park levy was established 10 years ago – at a capped dollar amount of $2.6 million annually. The ballot language asked: The city...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral
DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
Famous Actress & Singer Spends Time In Duluth, Shares Photos
Duluth is the place to be these days! We have had a bunch of celebrities in Minnesota as of late, with a few in our neck of the woods. The latest? Famous actress and singer Christina Milian. In September of last year, a member of the Backstreet Boys was in...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
boreal.org
Strong fall storm on track
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
WNMT AM 650
Highway 53 Bridge Demolition To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The bridges on Highway 53 through Lincoln Park in Duluth will be demolished as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Beginning Monday, those in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can expect to hear some noise during the demolition mostly between the hours of 7 a-m and 7 p-m.
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14
A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
mojo4music.com
Low’s Mimi Parker Remembered
From Dylan’s home town sprang the fragile ecstasies of LOW. For nearly 30 years a byword for quality in alternative rock. And that’s in spite of the unimaginable demos that have tormented on half of its married core, and the fallout for family and fans. “Testing people’s patience was an interest from the beginning, they told MOJO in 2021.
WDIO-TV
Race for St. Louis County Sheriff: Ramsay leads Lukovsky
After 20 years under Sheriff Ross Litman’s leadership, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will have a new top cop after election day. And former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is in the lead. He and his family moved back to the Northland, after he lead the police...
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
FOX 21 Online
Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior
DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
Comments / 0