Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk

Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall week starts Monday

There is good news for you Duluth food lovers. Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall kicks off Monday November 7th. And the team in Downtown Duluth is excited to see you out and about this week for the celebration. Eat Downtown goes from November 7th to November 12th. It’s an initiative...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Food prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what shoppers have to say

Thanksgiving for some may be a bit pricier this year. According to market research reports from, IRI, predictions show that your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year, based on how retail prices in the four weeks through October compared to the same period in 2021. Cost estimates were from items including turkey and other meat, baking essentials, beverages and popular side dishes. People in Duluth are of no exception in feeling the financial crunch of this Thanksgiving season.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Plant Bar Takes Place at Hoops Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. – One wouldn’t normally go to a brewery to pick out a plant, but that was the case in Duluth Saturday. Hoops Brewing hosted Succ it Up Buttercup as they put on a self-paced, open house style plant bar. People could select from a variety of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral

DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth

On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Strong fall storm on track

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
DULUTH, MN
WNMT AM 650

Highway 53 Bridge Demolition To Begin

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The bridges on Highway 53 through Lincoln Park in Duluth will be demolished as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Beginning Monday, those in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can expect to hear some noise during the demolition mostly between the hours of 7 a-m and 7 p-m.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14

A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
DULUTH, MN
mojo4music.com

Low’s Mimi Parker Remembered

From Dylan’s home town sprang the fragile ecstasies of LOW. For nearly 30 years a byword for quality in alternative rock. And that’s in spite of the unimaginable demos that have tormented on half of its married core, and the fallout for family and fans. “Testing people’s patience was an interest from the beginning, they told MOJO in 2021.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
HINCKLEY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior

DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN

