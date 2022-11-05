ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

kubaradio.com

Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
YUBA CITY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023

McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region

A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood? 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after operator terminates lease

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After 15 years in Sacramento, Raging Waters will not reopen in 2023, according to operators of the water park.  Palace Entertainment, the operator of Raging Waters Sacramento since it opened in 2007, said in a statement that it will no longer operate the property at Cal Expo after deciding to terminate […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive

Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Santa Neighborhood Visiting Schedule 2022 announced

Santa Claus to visit Roseville for pre-Christmas tour. Roseville, Calif. – Santa will be returning to visit Roseville neighborhoods in 2022 during the evenings of December 6,7, 8, 13,14,15. Santa will begin at 6:00pm each night and is routes are expected to last l1 to 1.5 hours in duration.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Broderick Jerky Co.

What Broderick Jerky offers is flavors that are not found in your average grocery store. They sell thinly sliced Beef Jerky and recently added Brisket Jerky to their menu. The Hot Cheeto flavor is a customer favorite and its all word of mouth. There are a total of 7 flavors and each one has a following. They have a diverse blend of flavors and are always trying to improve our products. Follow them on their Instagram at @broderickjerkyco_
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Tower of Power: Oyster Bar Sacramento

What’s more impressive than a towering platter of fresh seafood? Not much. At the new OYSTER BAR in Natomas, you can order a seafood tower in one of three sizes, evocatively named The Teaser ($58), Getting Wet ($108) and Getting Lucky ($169). The last one comes with eight scallops and clams, a dozen oysters, mussels and shrimp, two lobster tails, a whole crab and a quarter pound of King crab. Put us down for wanting to get lucky.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Yolo County Election Results 2022

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general election. West Sacramento City Council Districts 3 and 4 are on the ballots of residents from West Sacramento. Residents of Davis will be voting on City Council Districts 1 and 4, While residents of […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado touches down in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area election results, county by county

(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election.  Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties.  Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

