Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
kubaradio.com
Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
Calaveras Enterprise
Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region
A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood?
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after operator terminates lease
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After 15 years in Sacramento, Raging Waters will not reopen in 2023, according to operators of the water park. Palace Entertainment, the operator of Raging Waters Sacramento since it opened in 2007, said in a statement that it will no longer operate the property at Cal Expo after deciding to terminate […]
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive
Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Santa Neighborhood Visiting Schedule 2022 announced
Santa Claus to visit Roseville for pre-Christmas tour. Roseville, Calif. – Santa will be returning to visit Roseville neighborhoods in 2022 during the evenings of December 6,7, 8, 13,14,15. Santa will begin at 6:00pm each night and is routes are expected to last l1 to 1.5 hours in duration.
Fox40
Broderick Jerky Co.
What Broderick Jerky offers is flavors that are not found in your average grocery store. They sell thinly sliced Beef Jerky and recently added Brisket Jerky to their menu. The Hot Cheeto flavor is a customer favorite and its all word of mouth. There are a total of 7 flavors and each one has a following. They have a diverse blend of flavors and are always trying to improve our products. Follow them on their Instagram at @broderickjerkyco_
UC Davis beats neighbor Cal for first time in 34 tries
Elijah Pepper and Ty Johnson combined for all of the scoring in a late 11-0 run Monday night, rallying UC
KCRA.com
Is the winner of the historic Powerball jackpot in Sacramento? Customers at Lichine's think so
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling lucky?. People who stopped by Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento on Monday to buy tickets for the historic Powerball jackpot are feeling so. After no one had the winning ticket after Saturday's drawing, the jackpot is now the largest in history. The currently estimated jackpot is $1.9 billion.
nomadlawyer.org
Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
Sacramento Magazine
Tower of Power: Oyster Bar Sacramento
What’s more impressive than a towering platter of fresh seafood? Not much. At the new OYSTER BAR in Natomas, you can order a seafood tower in one of three sizes, evocatively named The Teaser ($58), Getting Wet ($108) and Getting Lucky ($169). The last one comes with eight scallops and clams, a dozen oysters, mussels and shrimp, two lobster tails, a whole crab and a quarter pound of King crab. Put us down for wanting to get lucky.
KCRA.com
California November Election 2022 results: El Dorado County races
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in El Dorado County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
Yolo County Election Results 2022
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general election. West Sacramento City Council Districts 3 and 4 are on the ballots of residents from West Sacramento. Residents of Davis will be voting on City Council Districts 1 and 4, While residents of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
Weather Alert: Sacramento County opens overnight motels for unhoused during rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials say they're reaching out to unhoused residents and offering motel stays between now and Thursday because of rain and low temperatures in the region. According to the city's Department of Human Assistance, outreach workers will make contact with unhoused residents who they say...
Sacramento-area election results, county by county
(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election. Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
