Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
America Recycles Day – “I Recycle” Pledge through Nov. 20
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. America Recycles Day takes place annually on Nov. 15. Prince William County will join thousands of local organizers and Metropolitan Washington Council of Government (MWCOG) jurisdictions to celebrate America Recycles Day (ARD), a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful. Prince William County...
Prince William and NOVA Get New Certified Water Quality Monitors and Trainer
Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. This fall, biological water quality monitors were trained and certified at Cub Run in Fairfax County. Many first-time monitors also attended. Kira Carney, the Mid-Atlantic Save Our Streams Coordinator for Izaak Walton League of America, supported this event. Five monitors were tested on benthic macro invertebrate identification and field sampling skills. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s Water Quality program added four new certified monitors and one trainer to its list of certified monitors from this event.
Historic Manassas, Inc. Initiates Search for New Executive Director
Provided by Historic Manassas, Inc. Historic Manassas, Inc., a Main Street™ organization and the leading voice for historic preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in Historic Downtown Manassas since 1986, has initiated its search for a new Executive Director, following the resignation of long-time director Debbie Haight. The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledges the work that Debbie put into HMI and thanks her for 13 years of service.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Recognizes National Adoption Day
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. National Adoption Day is Nov. 19, 2022, and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently proclaimed Nov. 19 as Adoption Day in Prince William County. The proclamation recognized that all children in need deserve the chance at adoption. More than 100,000 children...
Fairfax Co. moves ahead with plans to install solar panels on high school
ANNADALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public School students have been pushing their school board for years to put solar panels on the roofs of their school buildings. On Thursday, a breakthrough happened. Annandale High School will be the first in the county to have solar panels on its roof, and Fairfax County […]
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
WTOP
Fairfax supervisors set hearing to eliminate ‘Lee’ from name of district
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. officials push for more residents to drive electric cars
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains how they plan to get more people to electrify their cars.
royalexaminer.com
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in Woodbridge with a knife.
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
royalexaminer.com
County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address
A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District Congressional candidate Ben Cline, that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
WTOP
Va. attorney general who disagreed over role of SROs tours Alexandria High School
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Alexandria High School Monday, meeting with officials he disagreed with several months ago over the role of police in schools following a stabbing near the school that killed a student. Miyares toured the city’s only high school upon invitation from City of Alexandria Mayor...
Maryland, Virginia counties among many to be monitored for voting rights compliance
WASHINGTON — Voting polls in Maryland and Virginia counties were named among many to be monitored on Election Day for voting rights compliance, according to the Justice Department. Prince George's County, the City of Manassas, the City of Manassas Park and Prince William County will be four out of...
Accessing Crisis Services in Prince William County
Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.
Inside Nova
Candidates battling for seats on Manassas School Board
The Manassas City School Board will see one of the most hotly-contested local races in the region this year, as six candidates vie for three seats amid political divides that have taken hold in the ostensibly non-partisan race. Three current board members are hoping to hold onto their seats. Vice...
WTOP
Weather pattern shift will end DC growing season
Hot on the heels of the warmest first week in November across the nation’s capital, Mother Nature has a few tricks up her sleeves for the second half of the month. Temperatures during November’s first seven days were 0.2 degrees warmer than the former record in 2003 and 17.5 degrees warmer than last year. Monday’s high of 81 degrees at Reagan National Airport was the fourth latest 80-degree day in Washington since records began in 1872 and the latest 80-degree day since 1993. The 30-year temperature averages indicate the next 80-degree day is not anticipated until mid-May.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0