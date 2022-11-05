ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWLiving

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal

Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

America Recycles Day – “I Recycle” Pledge through Nov. 20

Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. America Recycles Day takes place annually on Nov. 15. Prince William County will join thousands of local organizers and Metropolitan Washington Council of Government (MWCOG) jurisdictions to celebrate America Recycles Day (ARD), a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful. Prince William County...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Prince William and NOVA Get New Certified Water Quality Monitors and Trainer

Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. This fall, biological water quality monitors were trained and certified at Cub Run in Fairfax County. Many first-time monitors also attended. Kira Carney, the Mid-Atlantic Save Our Streams Coordinator for Izaak Walton League of America, supported this event. Five monitors were tested on benthic macro invertebrate identification and field sampling skills. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s Water Quality program added four new certified monitors and one trainer to its list of certified monitors from this event.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Historic Manassas, Inc. Initiates Search for New Executive Director

Provided by Historic Manassas, Inc. Historic Manassas, Inc., a Main Street™ organization and the leading voice for historic preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in Historic Downtown Manassas since 1986, has initiated its search for a new Executive Director, following the resignation of long-time director Debbie Haight. The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledges the work that Debbie put into HMI and thanks her for 13 years of service.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax supervisors set hearing to eliminate ‘Lee’ from name of district

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19

The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address

A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District Congressional candidate Ben Cline, that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Accessing Crisis Services in Prince William County

Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Candidates battling for seats on Manassas School Board

The Manassas City School Board will see one of the most hotly-contested local races in the region this year, as six candidates vie for three seats amid political divides that have taken hold in the ostensibly non-partisan race. Three current board members are hoping to hold onto their seats. Vice...
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Weather pattern shift will end DC growing season

Hot on the heels of the warmest first week in November across the nation’s capital, Mother Nature has a few tricks up her sleeves for the second half of the month. Temperatures during November’s first seven days were 0.2 degrees warmer than the former record in 2003 and 17.5 degrees warmer than last year. Monday’s high of 81 degrees at Reagan National Airport was the fourth latest 80-degree day in Washington since records began in 1872 and the latest 80-degree day since 1993. The 30-year temperature averages indicate the next 80-degree day is not anticipated until mid-May.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy