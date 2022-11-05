With two of the three games between the two New York City rivals already in the books, there is a clearly dominant team in the City that Never Sleeps. It is not the New York Rangers. Despite getting a big performance from Vincent Trocheck, the Rangers could not hold onto a 3-1 lead entering the third period as they lose 4-3 in regulation to their bitter rivals. This game is a perfect example of the Rangers’ season so far.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO