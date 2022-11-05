Read full article on original website
The Orlando Magic get back to it with an early tip time to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole as they finish their season series with the Dallas Mavericks. Orlando Magic (2-9) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-3) Time/TV: 5:30 p.m./Bally Sports Florida. FOLLOW LIVE @OMAGICDAILY. Line: Mavericks by 7. Tickets: $18-$2,395 on...
Coach Tom Thibodeau has historically been known to coach teams that were gritty and hardworking on defense. They play tough, smart and most importantly they play hard. This is why it is baffling for many New York Knicks fans to see how disappointing the team has been on defense to start the season.
With two of the three games between the two New York City rivals already in the books, there is a clearly dominant team in the City that Never Sleeps. It is not the New York Rangers. Despite getting a big performance from Vincent Trocheck, the Rangers could not hold onto a 3-1 lead entering the third period as they lose 4-3 in regulation to their bitter rivals. This game is a perfect example of the Rangers’ season so far.
