This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I lived in Florida for 22 years, and as soon as I graduated from college, I moved around to different states for my profession. At first, it was a small Texas town, and then I made my way to Augusta, GA.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Howard Stern Reveals His 'Fear' With Herschel Walker
We're less than 24 hours away from Election Day. Former NFL and college football star, Herschel Walker, could win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Walker is running for office out of the state of Georgia. This does not sit well with Howard Stern. The prominent radio host voiced his...
Breaking down the Georgia football playoff brackets
The Georgia high school football state playoffs are here and 256 teams across eight classifications have advanced into their respective tournaments. This year’s first round will have a different feel to it with three classifications playing their games on Saturday. The other five will play on ...
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Colts becoming NFL’s laughingstock after Commanders-Carson Wentz trade is hilarious
Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on...
Kirk Herbstreit apologizes to Georgia after Bulldogs rout Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs made a statement to the college football world with their 27-13 domination of No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. After the win, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit apologized to the Bulldogs, admitting he had been sleeping on the defending national champions for most of the season. "If you review...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
Paul Finebaum has strong words for Alabama after upset loss to LSU
Paul Finebaum was especially critical of Nick Saban and his two-loss Alabama team after the LSU defeat in overtime. For the first time since 2010, Alabama has been removed from the national championship conversation before Thanksgiving. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum knows just how big of a deal this is. Alabama is...
Nick Saban reacts to Bill O’Brien’s play-calling
After Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU, questions abound about the future of Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Alabama fans were furious with both, but especially O’Brien, with many calling into question the play-calling in both the Tennessee and LSU losses. In...
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job
Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
Twitter reacts: Georgia football adds another elite LB commit
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another piece to the puzzle in the class of 2024. Kirby Smart and Georgia, who have the No. 1 class in the 2024 recruiting cycle, secured a commitment from four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick. Riddick plays high school football for Chilton County in Clanton, Alabama. The...
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Odds for College Football Week 11 (Wake Offense Undervalued)
Things are quickly going sideways for Wake Forest, who's dropped two straight road games as favorites. The Demon Decans return home to face an upstart North Carolina team that is all but certainly returning to the ACC Championship game behind the dynamic play of quarterback Drake Maye. With two potent offenses, what should we expect in this ACC showdown? Who can scrap together enough stops to get a win?
Top College Football Odds and Best Bets Today (Central Michigan Moves from Short Home Dog to Favorite vs. Buffalo)
It's another 3-game set of MACtion in college football this Wednesday, as six more teams kickoff at 7 p.m. ET, four of which go down in the great state of Michigan. The Northern Illinois Huskies (2-7, 1-4) head to Kalamazoo and Waldo Stadium for a matchup against the Broncos of Western Michigan(3-6, 2-3), as several books are split between these two struggling squads.
Breaking down the biggest plays in Georgia’s win over Tennessee
In what had the makings of an all-time classic, the Georgia Bulldogs instead left no doubt when it came to their tangle with Tennessee. No. 3 Georgia opened the action with an offensive outburst, and its defense kept No. 1 Tennessee in check on their way to a one-sided 27-13 victory. Although this year’s matchup between the Dawgs and the Vols had the makings of one to remember, Georgia simply brought much of the same to a series that has seen the Bulldogs win the last six meetings.
LSU football Twitter makes sure Stephen A. Smith eats his words after beating Alabama
Stephen A. Smith blasphemously proclaimed that LSU was not fond of Brian Kelly. After Alabama lost to LSU, the Tigers made the ESPN personality eat crow. What’s wrong, Stephen A. Smith? Where’s your video celebrating Alabama? Weren’t you the one saying that LSU isn’t fond of Brian Kelly?
Liberty vs. UConn Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 11
UConn has not made a bowl game since 2015, but will look to win that elusive sixth game against Liberty at home on Saturday. The Flames have outperformed expectations this season, and had their crowning win last week on the road against Arkansas. Liberty got a stop on an Arkansas two point conversion to secure the victory and the massive upset.
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
The UNC basketball recruit will head to Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season.
Falcons vs. Panthers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football
The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers will face-off on Thursday night football in a rematch of their Week 8 game. Here's hoping to this game being as exciting as the original. I've already given you my betting preview and favorite prop bets, but now it's time to take a look...
