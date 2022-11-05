ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teen arrested after woman dragged by vehicle in West Loop carjacking, dog still missing

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VJN4_0j09vhft00

A 17-year-old was arrested and is facing vehicular hijacking charges in connection to a September carjacking in West Loop , according to Chicago police.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The teen was taken into custody on Friday after he was positively identified as one of the offenders in the attack on a 54-year-old woman.

According to police, the victim, Liliana Palacios, was confronted by a man who was sitting in her vehicle in the 1100-block of W. Van Buren Street on September 3. Palacios struggled with the man and was seriously hurt after she was dragged by the vehicle that still had her dog inside.

Palacios said police found her car and personal belongings, but her dog is still missing.

RELATED: Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog

"I decided to get a dog because I was living by myself, to have some company," Palacios said following the incident. "Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."

Palacios suffered minor injuries, police said.

Comments / 21

J'Love
3d ago

Let’s continue our celebration of black culture. So glad this lady was able to experience the rich diversity and inclusion this country has to offer.

Reply(3)
8
Daniel
3d ago

Don't worry. The car jacket is already out of jail probably driving around in a new stolen car this very minute. Mayor lightfoot should buy the victim a new car and get her a dog too

Reply(1)
7
Pat McCarthy
3d ago

Chicago Crime to become the norm throughout the Land of Lincoln after Pritzker's SAFE-T Act goes into affect come January 1st.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested. 
WAUKEGAN, IL
proclaimerscv.com

Man Charged With Murder After a 40-Year-Old Pregnant Woman From Chicago China Town Went Missing

A man was charged with first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child, and concealment of a homicidal death after a pregnant woman went missing. A 40-year-old pregnant woman named Bilian Fang went missing after a heated argument with the father of her unborn child. Yaer Shen, 46 years old, was charged with murder and other charges after the results of the investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
111K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy