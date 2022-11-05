Teen arrested after woman dragged by vehicle in West Loop carjacking, dog still missing

A 17-year-old was arrested and is facing vehicular hijacking charges in connection to a September carjacking in West Loop , according to Chicago police.

The teen was taken into custody on Friday after he was positively identified as one of the offenders in the attack on a 54-year-old woman.

According to police, the victim, Liliana Palacios, was confronted by a man who was sitting in her vehicle in the 1100-block of W. Van Buren Street on September 3. Palacios struggled with the man and was seriously hurt after she was dragged by the vehicle that still had her dog inside.

Palacios said police found her car and personal belongings, but her dog is still missing.

"I decided to get a dog because I was living by myself, to have some company," Palacios said following the incident. "Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."

Palacios suffered minor injuries, police said.