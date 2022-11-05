ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Police: 189 arrests for DWI over Halloween weekend

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

State police report that impaired driving arrests over the Halloween weekend was up 42% from the previous year.

There were 189 arrests for driving while intoxicated throughout the state, according to police.

More than 11,000 tickets were also issued, including more than 4,000 speeding tickets.

The Traffic Safety Committee were on patrol this weekend part of an initiative to target speeding and impaired drivers.

Halloween 2021 saw over 7,000 tickets issued and 133 people arrested for DWI.

Comments / 51

What is Up
3d ago

Come on it’s a little to late for you to worry about the highways how about them subways

Reply(4)
4
