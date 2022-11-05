ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just sayin...
6d ago

Nice to see CNN reporting an honest non-left leaning story. They used to be the king of the news networks but they got away from that when they started being more of a left leaning network. Someone has figured out you have to report the news not your opinion of the news. News flash…that apple to the right leaning news outlets as well…just sayin…

Peon
6d ago

That is the least their problem.They are out of touch on economy, energy, gas, border, inflation, common sense, decency, social policies, crime, ppl live, foreign policy, Middle East, Iran.Inept Government, inept results.

Debra Williams
6d ago

absolutely out of touch. I help a few seniors with rides to grocery stores and Dr appts who are lifelong dems and are disgusted with their own party. they say they are so far left they aren't recognizable anymore. they have lost touch with the people and only care about the agenda. they refuse to support them this election. my dem colleagues feel the exact same way and also won't support them.

The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Fox News

White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia

White House correspondent April Ryan hailed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a "winner" while on Thursday's "The View." "The Grio" White House reporter was discussing Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections with the largely liberal panel. Co-host Joy Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami," defying polls suggesting otherwise.
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
