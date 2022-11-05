Read full article on original website
Grumpy old smartaleck
3d ago
So if Trump announces that he's taking his three ring circus on the road in late November and there's a Georgia run off afterwards....Thanks Trump! The democrats will most likely keep the Senate! ⚖️🪖🇺🇸
Reply(13)
49
Randall Cunningham
3d ago
Anybody that thinks there is any possibility that Trump will not run again is living in a fantasy.. If he's still breathing, he will run again.. I hope he won't run again but that's just wishing..
Reply(4)
34
Doug Salter
3d ago
trump needs a one way ticket out of this country. I love saying this Liz Cheney for president
Reply(5)
36
Related
“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
Full Cheney: ‘If Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) discusses the January 6th select committee’s subpoena of former President Donald Trump, her political future and the future of the Republican Party in an exclusive interview.Oct. 23, 2022.
Colbert Says Obama Has Something Trump Never Will: ‘A Crowd Shouting How Hot He Is – and a Wife Who Agrees’ (Video)
With the amount of time former president Barack Obama has been spending on the midterms campaign trail this week, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but compare the 44th president’s appearance to that of Donald Trump on Monday. “The midterms are a week from...
Former Trump attorney: Trump doesn't want to be President. He wants to be dictator
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reacts to new exclusive footage of Congressional leaders during the January 6th insurrection, and discusses former President Trump's response.
Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice
Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. On Thursday...
Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’
Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MSNBC host: Trump should be worried about what "pathological liar" Kash Patel told grand jury
Donald Trump will be unable to trust what his advisor Kash Patel tells him about his testimony before a Washington, D.C. grand jury investigating the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to an analysis aired on MSNBC on Thursday evening. "The Last Word" anchor Lawrence O'Donnell offered his...
Washington Examiner
The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio
Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
Norman Lear Rips Donald Trump, Says Former President’s Recent “Appalling Words” About Jews Remind Him Why He Enlisted To Fight The Nazis
Norman Lear is 100 years old, yet the five-time Emmy winner still remembers the chilling moment more than 90 years ago when he says he heard “the vicious, Antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.”. Coughlin was a popular radio preacher in the early part of the...
Trump defends attacks on ‘animal’ Nancy Pelosi because ‘she impeached me twice’
Donald Trump calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’. Former President Donald Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” at a rally near Dayton, Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections. Mr Trump, appearing at the event to boost Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, lashed out...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 80