ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 80

Grumpy old smartaleck
3d ago

So if Trump announces that he's taking his three ring circus on the road in late November and there's a Georgia run off afterwards....Thanks Trump! The democrats will most likely keep the Senate! ⚖️🪖🇺🇸

Reply(13)
49
Randall Cunningham
3d ago

Anybody that thinks there is any possibility that Trump will not run again is living in a fantasy.. If he's still breathing, he will run again.. I hope he won't run again but that's just wishing..

Reply(4)
34
Doug Salter
3d ago

trump needs a one way ticket out of this country. I love saying this Liz Cheney for president

Reply(5)
36
Related
Salon

“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice

Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Salon

Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?

The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy